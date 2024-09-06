How cyber criminals are compromising AI software supply chains

Open-source components play a critical role in the AI supply chain. Only the largest enterprises have access to the vast amounts of data needed to train a model from scratch, so they have to rely heavily on open-source data sets like LAION 5B or Common Corpus. The sheer size of these data sets also means it’s extremely difficult to maintain data quality and compliance with copyright and privacy laws. By contrast, many mainstream generative AI models like ChatGPT are black boxes in that they use their own curated data sets. This comes with its own set of security challenges.

Verticalized and proprietary models may refine open-source foundation models with additional training using their own data sets. For example, a company developing a next-generation customer service chatbot might use its previous customer communications records to create a model tailored to their specific needs. Such data has long been a target for cyber criminals, but the meteoric rise of generative AI has made it all the more attractive to nefarious actors.

By targeting these data sets, cyber criminals can poison them with misinformation or malicious code and data. Then, once that compromised information enters the AI model training process, we start to see a ripple effect spanning the entire AI software lifecycle. It can take thousands of hours and a vast amount of computing power to train a large language model (LLM). It’s an enormously costly endeavor, both financially and environmentally. However, if the data sets used in the training have been compromised, chances are the whole process has to start from scratch.