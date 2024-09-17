4 min read
Updated Sept. 24, 2024
In February, the number of vulnerabilities processed and enriched by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Vulnerability Database (NVD) started to slow. By May, 93.4% of new vulnerabilities and 50.8% of known exploited vulnerabilities were still waiting on analysis, according to research from VulnCheck.
Three months later, the problem persists. While NIST has a plan to get back on track, current analysis of the current state of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) isn’t keeping pace with new vulnerability detections. Here’s a look at what’s behind the backlog, why CVEs may no longer be the Holy Grail of IT defense and how security teams can stay ahead of attacker efforts.
Budget cuts are partially responsible for CVE analysis issues. As noted by Security Magazine, NIST funding was cut by 12% this year, making it more difficult for the agency to enrich CVEs. In practice, the NVD is effectively a downstream consumer of CVE data — while the number of CVEs found and reported remains steady, NIST’s ability to assess and enrich these vulnerabilities has been significantly reduced.
The sheer number of reported vulnerabilities also poses a problem for analysis efforts; Flashpoint research found that NIST reported 33,137 vulnerabilities in 2023. In part, rising numbers are tied to improved detection capabilities. As companies expand security efforts with cloud-based technologies and AI-enabled tools, they’re better able to pinpoint potential threats. As a result, bigger numbers aren’t always indicative of increased risk, but they do speak to a growing number of potential attack paths.
NIST does have a plan to clear the backlog. According to USASpending.gov, the government has awarded an USD 860,000 contract to Analygence for cybersecurity analysis and email support. Analysis efforts were slated to start June 3, and NIST hopes to be back on track by September 2024. While the contract is slated to end as of December 2024, the agency has an option to extend services into July 2025.
Concerns around the NVD backlog are understandable. The longer it takes NIST to analyze CVEs and suggest effective countermeasures, the greater the risk for enterprises.
As noted by Cybersecurity Dive, however, the cybersecurity landscape is changing. During the virtual Gartner Security and Risk Management summit, principal analyst Mitchell Schneider noted that while the total number of vulnerabilities continues to increase, critical CVEs aren’t outpacing their high, medium and low counterparts.
What’s more, attackers aren’t using CVE severity as the criteria for compromise. “There’s no inherent correlation between the vulnerability and if threat actors are exploiting them in terms of those severity ratings,” says Schneider. Instead, attackers are prioritizing the most exploitable vulnerabilities, which are often those ranked as medium or low severity.
In practice, this creates a forest-for-the-trees scenario: If companies are too focused on critical CVEs, they can miss middle-of-the-road exploits that allow attackers to gain network access and then move laterally into more critical systems.
The result? While the common vulnerability database remains a critical part of effective security, it’s not a silver bullet. Cyber threat tactics are changing, and security teams must be prepared to change in response.
So what does this change look like in action?
Four considerations can help companies build better defenses in a world of delayed NVD additions.
With attack methods and patterns diversifying, businesses need to prioritize IT visibility. Consider a company using on-premises storage for critical data, public clouds for testing and development and private clouds for easily scalable application resources.
In the new threat landscape, attacks can come from any source at any time. If undetected, attackers can bide their time gathering data and pinpointing ideal attack pathways. As a result, complete visibility is critical. The more companies know about what’s happening across their environments, the better prepared they are to detect, identify and mitigate attacks.
As Gartner makes clear, exploitability is now the top priority for attackers. While more severe vulnerabilities may be more valuable targets in the short-term, exploitable medium- or low-severity weaknesses can set attackers up for ongoing success.
For example, suppose malicious actors can exploit a medium-severity vulnerability at the edge of business networks. In that case, they may be able to create and maintain backdoors that provide permanent access to enterprise systems. From there, they can carry out reconnaissance and bide their time until security teams are focused on other vulnerabilities.
By targeting the most exploitable rather than the most severe vulnerabilities, security teams can reduce the chance of successful attacks.
Security is no longer the exclusive burden of IT teams. Operations, finance, marketing, sales and customer service teams all have a role to play in keeping companies safe. While the ultimate responsibility for security still lies with technology professionals, sharing the burden across teams can both improve detection rates and reduce the time between identification and action.
With the NVD backlogged, it’s important for security teams to find and leverage alternative resources. Potential security sources include:
NIST hopes to eliminate the NVD backlog by September 2024, but there’s no guarantee that its efforts will succeed. As noted by The Record, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Thom Tillies (R-NC) have proposed legislation that would restore funding to NIST and increase its focus on new risks, such as AI-enabled threats, but the bill is in its infancy.
In other words, while the agency and Federal lawmakers recognize the critical impact of CVE analysis and enrichment, enterprises can’t rely on the NVD to deliver up-to-date vulnerability data.
Instead, businesses are better served changing their approach to align with evolving attacker efforts. By implementing tools that help improve visibility and identify exploitability, companies can prioritize high-risk threats. By sharing the security burden across departments and expanding their use of available security resources, meanwhile, enterprises can more effectively respond to shifting attack priorities.
Correction: This article has been updated to clarify the differences between NVD and CVE. The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed vulnerabilities through CVE Records, whereas NVD is a downstream consumer of the CVE Program’s data.