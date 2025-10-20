IBM can help your organization apply these strategies.



IBM applied the same discipline during its own AI-driven transformation, aligning performance and investment to measurable results. Tools such as Apptio® now enable government leaders to link expenditure to outcomes, giving agencies visibility and credibility when defending budgets.



IBM has seen first-hand the value of alliances, whether through joint innovation hubs, public-private AI pilots or partnerships around sovereign cloud and security services. Our approach is grounded in co-creation—aligning government objectives with technology capabilities to help ensure that both policy and operational outcomes are achieved.



IBM’s internal transformation shows how to embed AI assistants and digital agents while pairing adoption with strong governance and risk frameworks. This combination reduced operating expenses by billions while maintaining compliance and empowering staff—proof that transformation and trust can go hand in hand.



IBM’s own transformation—from simplifying data and tech stacks to embedding AI at scale and reshaping culture—demonstrates what is possible when leadership strategies and technology adoption are aligned.



For Australian government CIOs, the path ahead is complex, but it is also an opportunity. By embracing these strategies, leaders can deliver trusted, resilient and citizen-centred services—even in times of constraint.



Learn more about generative AI and hybrid cloud solutions for government

