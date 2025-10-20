Many regions face persistent economic pressures: soft productivity growth, skills shortages, rising cost-of-living impacts and tighter fiscal conditions. Let’s use Australia as an example: the focus on delivering better citizen outcomes with fewer resources is now sharper than ever, particularly as agencies are asked to do more with less.
Geopolitically, shifting alliances in the Indo-Pacific and the increasing risks of cyber disruption and supply chain fragility are reshaping the way government operates.
It comes as no surprise that for the public sector, these pressures are deeply felt. Budgets are constrained, workforces are restructuring, technology needs modernizing, and trust in government services remains under the microscope.
At their recent regional flagship event, Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 on the Gold Coast, Australia, government technology leaders from all over the APAC region gathered against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty—both globally and domestically. Against this backdrop, Gartner presented three critical leadership strategies for government chief investment officers (CIOs) to navigate the challenges and deliver meaningful impact.
In an environment of tightening budgets and heightened accountability, measuring success by outputs alone is no longer enough. Citizens, ministers and government officials all expect visible improvements in outcomes—whether faster services, more secure systems or more visible use of taxpayer dollars.
Gartner emphasized the need for objectives and key results (OKRs) as a discipline for government CIOs. By setting ambitious but achievable targets (with the “ideal number” being 70% achievement), CIOs can embed a culture of measurable impact. This helps ensure that technology investments align directly to policy outcomes, not just IT milestones.
With the Federal Government focused on cost containment while driving digital inclusion and cyber resilience, Australian CIOs who can demonstrate outcome-driven leadership are best positioned to secure ongoing investment.
As geopolitical tensions rise and trust in government faces ongoing scrutiny, alliances matter more than ever. No CIO can deliver transformation alone.
Gartner encouraged CIOs to build alliances both internally and externally—with program leaders, policy stakeholders, delivery partners and industry. This approach requires not only governance but also empathy and a clear understanding of mutual benefits. The ability to communicate consistently and collaborate on risk and opportunity is becoming a defining leadership trait.
The Australian Government’s ongoing emphasis on public-private collaboration—from sovereign cloud to skills development—reinforces the importance of partnerships. For agencies, alliances are not just “nice to have”; they are a necessity to drive productivity and deliver citizen services amidst fiscal restraint.
The third strategy is arguably the hardest: leading through change with resilience and empathy.
Gartner underscored that CIOs must acknowledge change fatigue across the workforce and tackle the sense of helplessness that often comes with repeated restructures or shifting priorities. Practical steps include clarifying what remains constant, empowering teams with control where possible, and applying tools like empathy mapping to better understand stakeholder perspectives.
Equally important is reframing risk. Australia’s public sector is historically risk-averse, but today’s environment demands a more accountable and balanced risk posture. Cyberattacks, geopolitical disruptions and digital disinformation mean that the cost of inaction is often greater than the risk of bold transformation.
With the Albanese government’s spotlight on cybersecurity uplift and critical infrastructure resilience, CIOs who champion cultural change around risk are pivotal to building trust and maintaining service continuity.
The Australian public sector is navigating economic restraint, political pressure for delivery and geopolitical volatility all at once. In this climate, Gartner’s message is both timely and urgent:
• Lead with outcomes, not just outputs
• Forge alliances across government and industry
• Champion change with empathy and a proactive risk posture
For Australian government CIOs, the path ahead is complex, but it is also an opportunity. By embracing these strategies, leaders can deliver trusted, resilient and citizen-centred services—even in times of constraint.
