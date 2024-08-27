Cost of data breaches: The business case for security AI and automation

Cyber resilience is more than just disaster recovery; it’s an important component. A resilient program blends both proactive and reactive workflows, including the technology involved. And when the individual pieces work well together with the proper support, the result is a sum larger than its parts.

Indeed, the 2024 CODB Report found that when AI and automation were deployed extensively across the preventative or proactive workflows (e.g., attack surface management, red-teaming, posture management, etc.), organizations realized the savings. There is an interesting nexus here, as taking a “prevention over response” approach may, in fact, be driven by greater AI threats and use.

Moreover, the COBD Report identified that — yet again! — the skills shortage is impacting the industry. With staff feeling overwhelmed, particularly during incident response cases, artificial intelligence can be that support tool to retain staff. Security and managerial staff should be mindful that not investing in tools and solutions can result in losing highly skilled staff who have institutional knowledge. What is the unintended consequence here? Extra costs to re-staff the positions.