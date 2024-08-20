Cost of a data breach: The industrial sector

Industrial organizations recently received a report card on their performance regarding data breach costs. And there’s plenty of room for improvement.

According to the 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach (CODB) report, the average total cost of a data breach in the industrial sector was USD 5.56 million. This reflects an 18% increase for the sector compared to 2023.

These figures place the industrial sector in third place for breach costs among the 17 industries studied. On average, data breaches cost industrial organizations 13% more than the USD 4.88 million global average.

Clearly, the industrial sector is facing strong headwinds when it comes to dealing with data breaches. Let’s take a closer look at some of the challenges tied to the sector, as well as solutions that can help reduce the impact of cyberattacks on industrial organizations.