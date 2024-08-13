Cost of a data breach 2024: Financial industry

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2024 report, the average global breach cost has reached USD 4.88 million — a significant increase over last year’s USD 4.45 million and the biggest jump since the pandemic.

For financial industry enterprises, costs are even higher. Companies now spend USD 6.08 million dealing with data breaches, which is 22% higher than the global average.

Here’s what financial organizations need to know about this year’s Cost of a Data Breach report.