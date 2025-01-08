Cloud threat report: Why have SaaS platforms on dark web marketplaces decreased?

The decreased activity in SaaS mentions initially points to a potentially emerging trend in the sophistication of modern-day cybersecurity solutions. However, as with all first-year statistical report shifts, it’s important to consider all calculation variables and contributing factors.

To help shed some more light on these figures, Colin Connor, a member of IBM’s X-Force team, was interviewed to provide additional perspective. When asked to comment on the potential driver of this dark web trend shift, Connor states, “These statistics appear to be an overall trend that was also referenced in the decrease in total compromised credentials sold during the same reporting period. This also coincides with the takedown of Raccoon Stealer, which caused a prolonged decrease in credential sales from July 2023 onward.”

Racoon Stealer was one of the most widely used infostealer malware that dominated the majority of the dark web market share for credential stealers starting in 2022 but was taken down by the FBI in August of 2023.

Commenting on the overall impact Racoon Stealer had on the year-over-over statistics of this report, Connor says, “During its peak in March 2023, was nearly 87% of the source of stolen logs and accounted for almost 50% of the stolen credentials in our 2023 collection. It’s also important to remember that the majority of dark web credentials sold are stolen from infostealer malware. So, this takedown of Raccoon had a dramatic effect. The marketplace continues to recover — from 192,000 credential sets overall for sale in July 2023 to 721,000 in July 2024. It also has yet to recover from the peak in March 2023 — which equated to 1.2 million credential sets for sale.”