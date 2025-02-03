CISOs drive the intersection between cyber maturity and business continuity

The modern corporate landscape is marked by rapid digital change, heightened cybersecurity threats and an evolving regulatory environment. At the nexus of these pressures sits the chief information security officer (CISO), a role that has gained newfound influence and responsibility.

The recent Deloitte Global Future of Cyber Survey underscores this shift, revealing that “being more cyber mature does not make organizations immune to threats; it makes them more resilient when they occur, enabling critical business continuity.” High-cyber-maturity organizations increasingly integrate cybersecurity risk strategies, security practices and trust-building approaches into their business and technology transformations. And it’s all enabled by a cyber-savvy C-suite and influential CISOs.

Let’s explore how cyber maturity enhances resilience, why cyber is now being integrated into broader business budgets and what organizations can do to bolster their business continuity.