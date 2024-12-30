CISO vs. CEO: Making a case for cybersecurity investments

4 min read
Ask CISOs why they think there is a cyber skills shortage in their organization, what keeps them up at night or what the most important issue facing the industry is — at some point, even if not the first response, they will bring up budgets.
For example, at RSA Conference 2024, a roundtable discussion about issues facing the cybersecurity industry, one CISO stated bluntly that budgets — or lack thereof — are the biggest problem. At a time when everything is getting more expensive, the CISO said, security budgets are being slashed.
As for the cybersecurity talent shortage, the 2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study noted that “39% said a lack of budget was the top reason for cyber shortages, replacing a shortage of talent as the previous top reason for staff shortages.” According to Forrester’s 2024 Cybersecurity Benchmarks Global Report, the cybersecurity budget is just 5.7% of the entire IT budget, making it very difficult for CISOs to bring in the right personnel or upgrade tools and solutions.
However, it might not be the dollar amount that is the problem as much as where the budget is coming from. CEOs think about cybersecurity differently when it is tied to IT and when the CISO reports directly to the CIO versus when the CISO can present cybersecurity as a vital cog in overall business operations and tie it directly to business risk, the Forrester report found.
“CISOs who can articulate the business value of cybersecurity, demonstrating how it can drive revenue and support strategic goals, are more likely to secure the necessary funding. This shift also reflects a growing recognition of cybersecurity’s strategic importance beyond mere IT operations,” Louis Columbus wrote.
Once cybersecurity is approached as a key factor in business operations rather than as a function of IT, CEOs and CISOs are more likely to be on the same page when it comes to budget.
“Security funding and oversight is a top priority for both the management team and the Board of Directors,” said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd.
“Cybersecurity investment uplift is prioritized against the cyber threats we face as a business; the IT risks that we have identified and need to remediate or the customer and compliance obligations that we need to ensure,” Gerry added. “Thematically, however, it all points back to ensuring that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our data we reside over is protected — whether it’s that of customers, employees or critical business partners, whilst enabling our business in-turn.”
Risk prioritization and business continuity are two key areas that George Jones, CISO at Critical Start, focuses on. Along with emerging threats and vulnerability management, Jones says these four items are the pillars of security for the enterprise as they are aligned with overall business goals and objectives.
One of the drivers behind realigning cybersecurity investments is the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new rules around the disclosure of cybersecurity incidents. Organizations are now also required to share details about their cybersecurity risk management programs, particularly around any financial information.
“After recent SEC guidelines were announced, Boards are more focused than ever on cyber risk reduction and ensuring adequate funding is critical, especially as organization’s attack surfaces continue to rapidly expand,” said Gerry.
While CISOs and CEOs (and, in many cases, in conjunction with the CFO) have to build an ongoing dialogue about cybersecurity investments, they are coming to the table with two different interests.
“The CEO lens will be focused on obtaining satisfaction that the security initiatives deliver value with tolerable impacts on productivity, but more importantly looking for the potential of competitive advantage,” said Gareth Lindahl-Wise, CISO at Ontinue. The CISO’s approach, on the other hand, focuses on risk prevention, mitigation and solutions to meet all of the organization’s legal, regulatory and contractual obligations.
The overall goal should be to create a security posture advantageous in gaining or retaining customers or attracting investment. Ultimately, said Lindahl-Wise, these decisions lie with the CEO and board.
“When it comes to funding and risk acceptance, CISO is, largely, an expert advisor — if an informed and conscious decision has been made by a CEO, then one should argue the CISO has discharged their responsibilities,” Lindahl-Wise added.
CEO Gerry, however, said the final decision on funding allocation is made by the Board of Directors, and it is up to both the CEO and the CISO to get their buy-in on where and what security investments should be made.
“This is a key reason that the CISO should report to the CEO and have direct access to the Board of Directors,” said Gerry. “While oftentimes security can be viewed as a cost center, the new reality is that a robust security program should be a competitive differentiator and a revenue enabler, in addition to simply being the cost of doing business in an ever-expanding threat environment.”
CISOs have long understood the role AI plays in cybersecurity, particularly handling some of the most mundane tasks that free up time for overworked security teams to handle issues that require hands-on management. As generative AI becomes ubiquitous in the workplace, CEOs have become increasingly aware of AI’s impact on business and security risks. Some companies are turning to adding Chief AI Officers to their IT and security teams, but even when they aren’t CEOs still recognize the need to include AI in future security budgets.
“As threats become more sophisticated, leveraging AI tools enables us to enhance our threat detection, automate responses and improve incident management,” said Darren Guccione, CEO at Keeper Security. “Skilled professionals are needed to navigate the rapidly evolving threat landscape and ensure that our AI-driven strategies remain effective and secure and must be a budget consideration.”
How it is defined within the cybersecurity budget will depend on how it is used. Will it be a fringe use of AI in commercial tools for productivity gains or an embedded use of AI in the organization’s core offerings?
“If it is the latter, the CEO must satisfy themselves that the organization has the right experience to manage the opportunities and risks,” Lindahl-Wise said. As for the security side of things, “My hunch is we will see AI responsibilities feature heavily in CIO/CTO roles before standalone CAIOs become the norm.”
AI might be the most current technology and security disrupter, but it won’t be the last. Where it is similar is that it creates risk, both to the business and to cybersecurity, and risk is where CEOs and CISOs will focus on investments as a team.