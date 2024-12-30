CISO vs. CEO: Making a case for cybersecurity investments

Ask CISOs why they think there is a cyber skills shortage in their organization, what keeps them up at night or what the most important issue facing the industry is — at some point, even if not the first response, they will bring up budgets.

For example, at RSA Conference 2024, a roundtable discussion about issues facing the cybersecurity industry, one CISO stated bluntly that budgets — or lack thereof — are the biggest problem. At a time when everything is getting more expensive, the CISO said, security budgets are being slashed.

As for the cybersecurity talent shortage, the 2024 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study noted that “39% said a lack of budget was the top reason for cyber shortages, replacing a shortage of talent as the previous top reason for staff shortages.” According to Forrester’s 2024 Cybersecurity Benchmarks Global Report, the cybersecurity budget is just 5.7% of the entire IT budget, making it very difficult for CISOs to bring in the right personnel or upgrade tools and solutions.

However, it might not be the dollar amount that is the problem as much as where the budget is coming from. CEOs think about cybersecurity differently when it is tied to IT and when the CISO reports directly to the CIO versus when the CISO can present cybersecurity as a vital cog in overall business operations and tie it directly to business risk, the Forrester report found.

“CISOs who can articulate the business value of cybersecurity, demonstrating how it can drive revenue and support strategic goals, are more likely to secure the necessary funding. This shift also reflects a growing recognition of cybersecurity’s strategic importance beyond mere IT operations,” Louis Columbus wrote.