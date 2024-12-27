CISA’s cyber incident reporting portal: Progress and future plans

On August 29, 2024, CISA announced the launch of a new cyber-incident Reporting Portal, part of the new CISA Services Portal.

“The Incident Reporting Portal enables entities and individuals reporting cyber incidents to create unique accounts, save reports and return to submit later, and eliminate the repetitive nature of inputting routine information such as contact information,” says Lauren Boas Hayes, Senior Advisor for Technology & Innovation, at CISA.

Shortly after the announcement, Security Intelligence reported on how the portal was designed and how it differs from other cyber incident reporting structures. We noted that CISA’s biggest advantage was its ability to assist the reporting organization with response and remediation.

“Any organization experiencing a cyberattack or incident should report it — for its own benefit and to help the broader community. CISA and our government partners have unique resources and tools to aid with response and recovery, but we can’t help if we don’t know about an incident,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Jeff Greene in a formal statement covering the portal’s announcement.