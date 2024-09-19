CISA chief AI officer follow-up: Current state of the role (and where it’s heading)

4 min read
At the beginning of August, CISA announced that it had appointed Lisa Einstein, Senior Advisor of its artificial intelligence division, as its new chief AI officer. This announcement came following several new initiatives in the last couple of years focused on gaining a clearer understanding of the potential security impacts of AI.
With the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the supporting National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan still evolving, there has been increased awareness of the value of organizations establishing an executive seat at the table for AI specialists and security leaders.
With CISA’s August 1, 2024, announcement, the agency officially appointed its first chief AI officer. Einstein had been working with CISA since 2022 and had served as the executive director of the organization’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee before being positioned as a senior advisor for AI.
Regarding the chief AI officer role, CISA Director Jen Easterly stated about Einstein that she “could not be more thrilled to have her take on this important new role, which will help us continue to build AI expertise into the fabric of our agency and ensure we are equipped to effectively leverage the power of AI well into the future.”
While the scope of Einstein’s role and her first strategic initiatives are still vague, CISA has made it clear that both her experience and expertise will be essential to the agency’s efforts to leverage AI technology while also ensuring that critical infrastructure partners are able to develop and adopt AI in ways that are safe and secure.
CISA’s initiatives around AI have been instrumental in advancing the agency’s understanding of the potential security impacts of AI. In the past few years, several executive orders have been signed by the Biden administration, many of them requiring CISA’s direct involvement.
These executive orders have provided CISA with the necessary resources and authorities to develop and implement comprehensive AI strategies as well as supporting frameworks for businesses and vendors to establish responsible AI practices.
CISA’s recognition of the relevancy of a dedicated AI-focused executive role is starting to signify a significant shift in how organizations in various industries are starting to place importance on understanding, leveraging and cautiously navigating the new digital landscape.
Although the chief AI officer (CAIO) role is still in its early stages of global adoption, it does have the potential to reshape how many industries and C-suites are organized as AI technology continues to impact and disrupt various aspects of business operations. CAIOs will become instrumental in making sure that organizations ask the right questions and take into account more responsible utilization of the technology.
The appointment of a CAIO in an organization doesn’t necessarily represent a completely new role altogether. Traditionally, AI-related responsibilities could be spread across multiple C-level or other senior titles, each of which might be tasked with various elements of research, implementation and security.
Some of the key roles that have typically been involved in AI initiatives may have included:
Chief technology officer (CTO): CTOs are responsible for evaluating and implementing various technology investments for their organizations, primarily focusing on technical aspects such as infrastructure, development and deployment of new solutions.
Chief information officer (CIO): The CIO could also play a crucial role in managing AI-related data while focusing more on security and compliance. They also likely oversee the integration of AI integrations with enterprise systems and processes.
Chief information security officer (CISO): The CISO is vital in addressing the security implications of AI, safeguarding systems from next-generation cyber threats and ensuring data privacy.
For many organizations, the CAIO’s position within the organizational structure is still fluid. As a relatively new position, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to whom the CAIO should report.
In some organizations, the CAIO reports directly to the CEO, while in others, depending on the existing organizational structure and the specific focus of AI initiatives, the CAIO may report to the COO, CTO or even the CIO.
This flexibility in reporting lines highlights the cross-functional nature of the CAIO role. Regardless of the reporting line, however, the CAIO should possess a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic vision and leadership skills to succeed.
CAIOs need to be well-versed in the developments of AI and its supporting technologies, as well as being able to articulate a compelling vision for how the organization can benefit from AI while still navigating the ethical considerations around company adoption.
The surge in demand for AI expertise has been undeniable over the past few years. LinkedIn’s data reveals that conversations around AI in professional settings have increased by 70% globally.
Views for AI and AI-related jobs increased 12% across seven major economies from December 2022 to September 2023. Applications to these job postings also saw similar growth, rising by 11% globally during the same period. The United States alone showed a 21% increase in views and a 19% increase in applications for AI jobs.
In addition to these factors, organizations like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have also expressed increased focus on AI-related initiatives. In April 2024, the DHS announced that it had established the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board. The board’s two primary responsibilities are to establish actionable recommendations for ensuring safe AI adoption and to facilitate better collaboration between AI leaders.
The appointment of CISA’s CAIO is reflective of the growing importance of dedicated AI-focused leadership across all organizations. As AI technology continues to advance, organizations need to ensure that they have the right leadership in place to navigate the complex ethical, technical and security considerations associated with AI while maximizing the value AI adoption can bring.