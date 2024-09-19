CISA chief AI officer follow-up: Current state of the role (and where it’s heading)

With CISA’s August 1, 2024, announcement, the agency officially appointed its first chief AI officer. Einstein had been working with CISA since 2022 and had served as the executive director of the organization’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee before being positioned as a senior advisor for AI.

Regarding the chief AI officer role, CISA Director Jen Easterly stated about Einstein that she “could not be more thrilled to have her take on this important new role, which will help us continue to build AI expertise into the fabric of our agency and ensure we are equipped to effectively leverage the power of AI well into the future.”

While the scope of Einstein’s role and her first strategic initiatives are still vague, CISA has made it clear that both her experience and expertise will be essential to the agency’s efforts to leverage AI technology while also ensuring that critical infrastructure partners are able to develop and adopt AI in ways that are safe and secure.