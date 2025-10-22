CIOs face a critical gap as AI risk governance falls behind

AI is reshaping how cyberattacks are designed, automated, personalized and scaled, making them faster, more adaptive and increasingly difficult to detect.

One emerging tactic is vibe hacking, where attackers manipulate LLMs and AI agents by exploiting their contextual understanding or prompt behavior to deceive systems and infiltrate organizations. AI can also be used to enhance cyberattacks in other ways:

Phishing at scale: Attackers can now generate highly convincing emails with minimal effort, increasing the success rate of phishing campaigns.





Evasive malware: Malicious code adapts in real time to bypass traditional detection methods.



Deepfake impersonation: Realistic audio and video content is being used to impersonate individuals and carry out sophisticated social engineering attacks.



Accelerated reconnaissance: Threat actors can more efficiently scan systems and identify vulnerabilities.



: Threat actors can more efficiently scan systems and identify vulnerabilities. Adversarial manipulation: Attackers are targeting AI systems directly, manipulating inputs to distort outputs and compromise decision-making.



As Nick Bradley, Director of IBM’s X-Force Incident Command, noted in an interview with IBM Think, AI has given familiar threats “a new lease on life,” especially phishing. “AI-generated phishing emails, now accounting for over 80% of phishing attempts, are four times more likely to deceive recipients due to improved language and grammar,” he said.



To counter these evolving threats, companies are turning to AI to help identify threats faster, respond more quickly and strengthen their overall cybersecurity defenses, leveraging tools like real-time anomaly detection and AI-driven threat intelligence to flag suspicious activity.

We’re entering an “era of AI versus AI,” where the outcome depends on whether defensive systems can outpace offensive ones, said IBM Distinguished Engineer Jeff Crume in a recent episode of the podcast Security Intelligence.