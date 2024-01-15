Championing Female Leadership in the Age of AI

Ana Paula Assis, Chair and General Manager IBM EMEA, introduces a new IBM study on female leadership in the age of AI.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shifting the status quo, changing the way we work, live, and interact. Businesses are already using AI to transform the future workforces and economies, as the technology itself continues to develop at an unprecedented rate.

Given the scale of the AI revolution, the people leading this transformation must be representative of society at large. One key part of this is ensuring that women are active leaders in this technological revolution. To understand the benefits and challenges of increasing female leadership in the sector, IBM has produced a new report: Female Leadership in the Age of AI.

The report, based on responses from over 4,000 business decision makers across EMEA, explores what impact increased female leadership will have on AI, how male and female leaders are preparing for deployment, and what practical steps they should take to ensure that AI is built and used in ways that are grounded in a broader range of perspectives and experiences.