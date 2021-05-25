Can the future of fintech really be found in blockchain-based smart contracts?

Smart contracts can be bundled into decentralised applications within decentralised finance (DeFi) to execute more complex functions. The validity of smart contracts in financial technology (FinTech) is becoming more and more apparent (link resides outside ibm.com). This new form of agreement improves the accuracy and verification of worldwide transactions by combining two simple concepts into one powerful idea.

The most widespread use of smart contracts remains in the financial industry since they solve the issue of trust in conditional transactions. Payment processing, clearing/settlement of financial instruments, trade finance, as well as regulatory technology all benefit greatly from smart contracts.

Already, with fintech giants like PayPal already tapping (link resides outside ibm.com) into cryptocurrencies, we may see digital finance companies transform into something new. This can make for a potentially smart investment to consider as we may be witnessing a new generation of finance coming to light. It has been reported (link resides outside ibm.com) that PayPal plans on launching a crypto ‘Super App’, which is experimenting with smart contracts and testing blockchains to help improve payments and other transactions.

Without compromising on credibility, smart contracts offer transparency within FinTech. By decentralising the verification of contract terms, contractual partners are more liable towards one another.

With increased transparency, platforms like WeBull or Robinhood dominate the FinTech landscape by offering access to investments that had seemed otherwise inaccessible before. However, in light of the Robinhood debacle (link resides outside ibm.com), retail investors are opting for alternative platforms offering similar features. For example, Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has a platform that enables retail investors to purchase stocks and participate in selected IPOs — albeit at a financial threshold of at least $2,000 when it comes to IPOs. Some retail investors are turning to more traditional platforms such as TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE and Fidelity. All of these offer similar features to that of Robinhood or WeBull — only with minor differences and USPs.

Smart contracts automatically execute transactions following predetermined rules thus transactions are encrypted and stored on a distributed ledger intended to be immutable.

This has clear potential for remaking the world of financial contracts. Individuals can rest assured knowing that information has not been altered with for personal benefit.

Blockchain transaction records are encrypted so security features can be integrated into a smart contract to automatically generate backups and duplicates in the event of damages, data losses to the original one or hacks. Because each individual record is connected to previous records on a distributed ledger, the whole chain would need to be altered to change a single record.

There’s also a degree of certainty involved as smart contracts execute automatically so there is no need to spend time processing paperwork or correcting errors that are manually written in the documents. Smart contracts can be executed in minutes, for a fraction of the cost.

Automating the flow of digital assets and payments can foster new products and business models within FinTech. Blockchain smart contracts decrease monitoring and enforcement costs, meaning that financial institutions do not need to rely so heavily on post-trade financial market infrastructures.

Overall, blockchain smart contracts certainly have the power to transform the way agreements are made across various industries, particularly within FinTech. However, it will take some time and require more development before it reaches its mainstream approach.