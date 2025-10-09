As all aspects of life have become increasingly digital, governments—and the European Union—have introduced digital identity schemes. These schemes replace physical ID cards with secure digital credentials (a login, app or digital wallet). Moreover, they often also support government verification of other claims (such as verifying your right to drive a vehicle without a physical driving license).

Proponents of digital identity say it can make everyday life simpler, reduce fraud and improve security. Stated benefits include speeding up bank account applications and proving your right to work instantly. It can also end “identity exclusion” for people who have the right to live and work in a country but lack the documents to prove it.

But the public response has shown that the general population is wary. Critics say that they fear state overreach, data misuse and surveillance. Recent IBM research shows that only 1 in 3 citizens have high trust in central governments, a sharp drop from pre-pandemic levels.

The world’s largest ID system, India’s Aadhaar, has over 1.3 billion users and has been in place since 2009, but it still faces protests. When the UK recently announced plans to introduce compulsory digital ID, a petition to Parliament titled “Do not introduce digital ID cards” quickly gained 2.8 million signatures.

The “privacy paradox” we first identified in 2008 comes into play here: technology has the power to both empower citizens as well as control them. Seventeen years later, the question remains: how can governments build an effective digital identity infrastructure while also earning public trust?

The key lies in creating a system that people believe in, not just comply with; one that is built for broad acceptance, human-centred and secure. Read on to learn how.