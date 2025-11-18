Account takeover attacks cost banks millions of dollars and erode customer trust. Two-factor authentication (2FA) strengthens account security, but it is most effective when orchestrated within a broader fraud prevention strategy. By combining device authorization and risk intelligence, banks can detect early-stage attacks, reduce risk and protect customer trust.

Many banks assume that they can secure accounts by deploying 2FA through push notifications, SMS codes or rolling tokens. But attackers often enter secure accounts by exploiting users.

Social engineering can trick account holders into sharing codes, while reconnaissance attacks use repetitive login attempts over days to blend fraudulent behavior into legitimate patterns. Even the most secure rolling tokens are vulnerable to real-time phishing, where attackers capture credentials and codes as they are entered.

Institutions that consider themselves unbreachable can face sudden waves of account compromises without a comprehensive fraud strategy. The most effective banks know that 2FA alone is not enough.