As 2026 approaches, many leaders are reassessing the function of customer operations. They are shifting their focus from efficiency to crafting exceptional experiences, by using artificial intelligence to generate tangible, quantifiable effects.

One notable area where this shift happens is with the contact center, which is transcending its role as a mere service conduit, morphing into a vital driver of growth. AI is being integrated into all digital interaction points, enhancing its capabilities and extending its reach. At the same time, human expertise remains indispensable, guiding intricate, nuanced interactions that AI alone cannot manage.

It’s nothing short of a transformation, one that’s shaping the future of customer operations around a fundamental idea: AI integration must be prioritized, while human involvement remains integral and central. This AI-first, human-always approach is redefining the customer engagement landscape, merging technology’s potential with the empathy, creativity and critical thinking inherent in human interaction.