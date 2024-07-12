Brands are changing cybersecurity strategies due to AI threats

The survey also found that AI is increasing stress and burnout for cybersecurity professionals, which is already a top concern and a challenge for the industry. When asked whether their stress levels were worse this year than last, 66% said yes.

High stress levels in cybersecurity professionals can cause lower retention rates, which can negatively impact a company’s cybersecurity due to open positions and a lack of continuity.

Additionally, high stress can make recruiting harder because professionals leave the field or do not want to work at a high-stress organization. When someone leaves an incident response team, it typically takes six months on average before the replacement is a fully contributing team member, which also increases stress on existing team members.

However, when asked about the reason for increased stress and burnout, 66% responded that AI is responsible. Other causes included staffing/resource limitations, compliance/regulatory pressures, public scrutiny/reputation concerns and remote work challenges. Additionally, 29% said they were stressed over the fear that AI could take over their jobs.

Organizations are turning to AI to help reduce the stress levels caused by AI. About a third of organizations are planning AI tools to automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks to free up cybersecurity professionals for high-level tasks in an effort to reduce stress. Additionally, 35% said that moving to a prevention-focused approach would help lower their stress levels.

However, reducing burnout requires additional support. Organizations can help their teams learn to be more adaptable, such as by practicing for possible incidents, which can reduce stress through being prepared. Also, by building smaller teams, businesses can create a culture of relying on each other. Companies should prioritize mental health by providing resources and normalizing the use of these resources, especially after a cyberattack.