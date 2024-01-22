Boardroom cyber expertise comes under scrutiny

Why are companies concerned about cybersecurity? Some of the main drivers are data protection, compliance, risk management and ensuring business continuity. None of these are minor issues. Then why do board members frequently keep their distance when it comes to cyber concerns?

A report released last year showed that just 5% of CISOs reported directly to the CEO. This was actually down from 8% in 2022 and 11% in 2021. But even if board members don’t want to get too close to cyber, it will reach them anyway — at least according to a potential new SEC rule. What should security leaders do?