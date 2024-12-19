Black Friday chaos: The return of Gozi malware

4 min read
On November 29th, 2024, Black Friday, shoppers flooded online stores to grab the best deals of the year. But while consumers were busy filling their carts, cyber criminals were also seizing the opportunity to exploit the shopping frenzy. Our system detected a significant surge in Gozi malware activity, targeting financial institutions across North America.
Black Friday creates an ideal environment for cyber criminals to thrive. The combination of skyrocketing transaction volumes, a surge in online activity and often lax security awareness among users provides fertile ground for launching attacks. Gozi malware, a well-known banking Trojan, exploits this seasonal chaos to target unsuspecting users and financial institutions alike.
This year’s Black Friday activity was particularly concerning, with a notable increase in web-inject attacks. These sophisticated techniques compromised online banking sessions, enabling the theft of credentials, financial information and other sensitive data.
The campaign is not expected to stop there. With the subsequent year-end shopping rush, Gozi malware is poised to continue its onslaught. Cyber criminals are likely to capitalize on the desperation of last-minute shoppers seeking the best holiday deals, amplifying the malware’s reach and impact.
These ongoing attacks emphasize the need for vigilance and proactive security measures. Whether you’re a consumer enjoying the convenience of online shopping or a business managing increased transaction volumes, understanding the evolving tactics of cyber criminals is critical to staying ahead of the threat.
Gozi, also known as Ursnif and ISFB, is a modular banking Trojan that has been active since the mid-2000s. It is infamous for its ability to steal banking credentials, monitor user activity and execute advanced web-injects during online banking sessions. Over the years, it has evolved to include features like anti-debugging mechanisms and encrypted communication and is also used for targeted attacks on specific regions and financial institutions.
During Black Friday, our telemetry revealed the following trends:
The Black Friday spike in Gozi activity can be attributed to:
The provided script demonstrates a sophisticated web injection attack used to compromise online banking sessions. It dynamically injects malicious code into the legitimate banking page, allowing attackers to manipulate the session without the victim’s knowledge. The malicious script operates in the background to steal sensitive data, such as credentials, and is designed to evade detection by immediately removing itself from the page after execution. By blending with the legitimate page and erasing evidence, the attack becomes nearly invisible to both users and traditional security measures. This highlights the growing sophistication of web-inject attacks and underscores the need for advanced monitoring systems and robust security measures to detect and prevent such threats.
Figure 1: Sample of Gozi injection
From the screenshot below, it appears that the attacker left minimal evidence, likely attempting to test the mechanism and ensure everything is functioning correctly:
Figure 2: Attacker preparation
We believe the web-inject is still a work in progress, with potential future updates and enhancements to the code likely.
If you’d like to learn more about Gozi malware, you can find additional information here.
As cyber criminals continue to exploit global events like Black Friday, staying vigilant is more crucial than ever. The resurgence of Gozi malware activity highlights the importance of proactive security measures for both businesses and individuals. While the current attacks are predominantly targeting North America, we suspect this campaign will soon expand to Europe, leveraging the holiday shopping season to further its impact.
While we enjoy the convenience of online shopping, it’s vital to stay aware of the ever-present cyber threats lurking in the digital landscape. By adopting robust security practices and remaining cautious, we can reduce the risks and protect ourselves against these sophisticated attacks. Cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge, it’s a shared responsibility.
Here are some recommendations to avoid Gozi malware and protect yourself from similar threats:
One of the best tools to detect Gozi malware and protect your organization is IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect. The tool uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect digital channels against account takeover and fraudulent transactions and detect user devices infected with high-risk malware. Learn more here.
