Black Friday chaos: The return of Gozi malware

Black Friday creates an ideal environment for cyber criminals to thrive. The combination of skyrocketing transaction volumes, a surge in online activity and often lax security awareness among users provides fertile ground for launching attacks. Gozi malware, a well-known banking Trojan, exploits this seasonal chaos to target unsuspecting users and financial institutions alike.

This year’s Black Friday activity was particularly concerning, with a notable increase in web-inject attacks. These sophisticated techniques compromised online banking sessions, enabling the theft of credentials, financial information and other sensitive data.

The campaign is not expected to stop there. With the subsequent year-end shopping rush, Gozi malware is poised to continue its onslaught. Cyber criminals are likely to capitalize on the desperation of last-minute shoppers seeking the best holiday deals, amplifying the malware’s reach and impact.

These ongoing attacks emphasize the need for vigilance and proactive security measures. Whether you’re a consumer enjoying the convenience of online shopping or a business managing increased transaction volumes, understanding the evolving tactics of cyber criminals is critical to staying ahead of the threat.