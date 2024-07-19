Banks, your shareholders do care about payment costs

Exhibit A: Australian banks are trying to figure out how to handle cash as its usage declines (link resides outside ibm.com).

There are considerable costs to banks who handle cash, which is why they often charge businesses for each cash deposit by volume. The decline in cash usage, accelerated by the pandemic, has undermined the economies of scale in handling it. Handling cash costs more per cash bundle now, since the smaller volume is spread over a large cost base. There has already been a consolidation in Australia among the armored car/cash handling companies, and now the last one standing is losing money. The banks are all in a pickle, since, among them, they have a high fixed cost to handle cash through their branch and ABM networks, and for the handling of cash from businesses.

This will only get worse. Until you implement a system where everyone has access to digital payments (and it would need to be 100% of the population), you can’t eliminate cash. But bank shareholders won’t be tolerant of a bank whose profitability is being challenged because it ends up being one of the last bastions of cash handling.