One of the most critical aspects of RCSA is helping to ensure comprehensive and objective control descriptions. These descriptions define how an institution perceives risks in its processes and how controls mitigate them. Poorly written control descriptions introduce ambiguity, making it difficult to test controls and ensure compliance.

Traditionally, organizations have used natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding models to assess the completeness of risk and control descriptions. However, recent advances in large language models (LLMs) have significantly improved this process.

LLMs can evaluate control descriptions against established standards, such as the 5 Ws (who, what, when, where, why), ensuring descriptions are comprehensive and objective.

Unlike traditional NLP models that require large training datasets, LLMs can operate effectively with well-crafted prompts. This enables organizations to assess extensive datasets quickly and reliably. LLMs can also provide real-time feedback on control descriptions, helping to ensure quality screening at the point of data capture.