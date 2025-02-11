Automate RCSA and enhance risk management with generative AI

11 February 2025

Author

Jesus Olivera

Senior AI Engineer

A key component of a robust risk management framework is the risk and control self-assessment (RCSA), a systematic process that helps financial institutions identify, evaluate and prioritize potential risks.

Conducting regular RCSA exercises enables organizations to proactively manage risks, help ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard assets. Generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) can enhance the efficiency and accuracy of RCSAs, transforming the process from static checklists into dynamic, data-driven insights.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

Understanding the RCSA process

The RCSA process involves an extensive risk identification phase that integrates quantitative data and qualitative insights to uncover potential risks at every level of an organization. A crucial outcome of this process is the risk library, a dynamic repository consistently updated with identified risks, their sources and potential impacts. Input from all business units helps ensure a comprehensive risk profile.

When risks are identified, they undergo evaluation, which assesses their severity and likelihood. Organizations employ quantitative methods and qualitative expert judgment to classify and prioritize risks. This evaluation helps determine which risks require urgent mitigation while maintaining a holistic risk perspective.

After evaluating risks, organizations assess existing controls for effectiveness, design and maintenance. A well-structured control environment must remain agile to adapt to emerging risks, preventing obsolescence.

Gen AI enables high-quality control descriptions in RCSA

One of the most critical aspects of RCSA is helping to ensure comprehensive and objective control descriptions. These descriptions define how an institution perceives risks in its processes and how controls mitigate them. Poorly written control descriptions introduce ambiguity, making it difficult to test controls and ensure compliance.

Traditionally, organizations have used natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding models to assess the completeness of risk and control descriptions. However, recent advances in large language models (LLMs) have significantly improved this process.

LLMs can evaluate control descriptions against established standards, such as the 5 Ws (who, what, when, where, why), ensuring descriptions are comprehensive and objective.

Unlike traditional NLP models that require large training datasets, LLMs can operate effectively with well-crafted prompts. This enables organizations to assess extensive datasets quickly and reliably. LLMs can also provide real-time feedback on control descriptions, helping to ensure quality screening at the point of data capture.

Enhancing RCSA efficiency and accuracy with LLMs

Gen AI provides an innovative approach to addressing control description deficiencies, helping compliance organizations automate control evaluations and identify gaps in regulatory compliance.

A key challenge in compliance and second-line functions is ensuring that controls are written clearly and completely so they can be tested effectively. If a control lacks sufficient detail, it cannot be evaluated for effectiveness, increasing regulatory risk.

By using LLMs, financial institutions can:

  • Automatically identify incomplete or vague control descriptions.
  • Suggest improvements based on regulatory best practices and internal frameworks.
  • Enhance consistency in control documentation, reducing human error and subjectivity.
  • Provide real-time feedback to control owners to help ensure that descriptions meet compliance standards.

Simplify your risk management tasks with powerful gen AI tools

RCSA remains fundamental for financial institutions to identify, evaluate and prioritize risks. However, traditional approaches to control evaluation often suffer from inconsistency and subjectivity. Gen AI offers a transformative solution by automating data quality control assessments, helping to ensure high-quality descriptions and enhancing risk management frameworks.

IBM watsonx™ gen AI can assess control descriptions within IBM® OpenPages®. The AI evaluates control descriptions against the RCSA framework and highlights data quality gaps. This automated quality check helps compliance teams ensure that controls are properly documented and testable.

By using gen AI, financial institutions can reduce the manual burden of control evaluations, improve regulatory compliance and enable internal audit teams to focus on higher-value tasks. As the financial industry continues to evolve, integrating gen AI into RCSA is no longer optional; it is essential for maintaining a robust and agile risk management framework.

Simplify how you manage risk and regulatory compliance
