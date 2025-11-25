Picture this scenario: A regional utility—let’s call it Electron Co.—is facing a convergence of planning challenges, including aging assets, rising climate risks, growing energy demand and increasing affordability pressures. There is no shortage of investment opportunities—but deciding what not to do, and where to focus resources to best manage costs, risks and objectives, is the real challenge. Fortunately, Electron Co. has a plan.

In previous budget cycles, Electron Co. kept funding for distribution transformer replacements flat, targeting replacements based solely on install date. Under this approach, the utility is set to replace 15 units over three years, with little visibility into the long-term risk and reliability implications of this funding level. Should a portion of this investment be diverted to other priorities? Should they shift more funding toward transformer replacements than originally planned? To answer these questions, Electron Co. runs multiple planning scenarios aligned to a consistent decision-making framework.

Under the existing flat budget scenario, they project a modest improvement in near-term reliability but an elevated long-term cost and risk profile.

With a +10% budget, the portfolio integrates targeted refurbishments of high-risk units, reducing total cost of ownership by 22% over the long term. This adjustment delivers additional reliability benefits while lowering lifecycle costs.

Under a −10% scenario, they would delay replacements, increasing preventive maintenance and end-of-life risks, quantifying an additional USD 4.3 million in total cost of ownership over five years relative to the flat scenario—costs that would ultimately be passed down to customers.

Based on the incremental returns, Electron Co. moves forward with the +10% plan. Given the transparency in benefits, the regulator approves the proposal, recognizing the value of improved reliability and affordability over the medium to long term. There’s a lesson here: make tradeoffs explicit, quantify total cost of ownership and take a risk-based approach to prioritization—not simply one based on age or condition.

This hypothetical scenario illustrates a real dilemma: how do you stretch limited capital across an aging fleet while maintaining reliability and justifying your choices to stakeholders? The answer lies in asset investment planning (AIP)—a data-driven, repeatable decision framework that links asset condition, risk and cost to actual business outcomes across time horizons.