Are we getting better at quantifying risk management?

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and pervasive, the need for effective risk management has never been greater. The challenge lies not only in defining risk mitigation strategy but also in quantifying risk in ways that resonate with business leaders. The ability to translate complex technical risks into understandable and actionable business terms has become a crucial component of securing the necessary resources for cybersecurity programs.

What approach do companies use today for cyber risk quantification? And how has cyber risk quantification changed over time? Let’s find out.