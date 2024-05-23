How I got started: AI security researcher

Let me take the term “AI security researcher” to mean the broad category of people trying to apply AI towards solving cybersecurity problems.

Applied AI researchers typically gain expertise and experience working with particular kinds of datasets characteristic to the domains they work in. This is because as they understand the domain better with time, they gain better intuition for the kinds of data they deal with. As an example, researchers working with video data have developed specialized skills and tools that are very effective for working with video. Another example is online retail, where people have come up with tools and techniques uniquely suited for analyzing and working with online transaction datasets.

But cybersecurity is more than just an application domain. It is not just about working with malware data or analyzing network logs. It is a critical enterprise function that has to do whatever needs to be done to keep the enterprise digital assets secure. I have written in the past about how cybersecurity can be particularly humbling for AI experts new to the field.

A couple of the factors that I think play a more important role in cybersecurity applications:

Focus on risk: Doing AI in cybersecurity is not about building the best AI model or finding the best algorithm to solve a particular problem. The eventual end goal is to minimize risk, and one has to consider all pieces of the puzzle that can affect it. Instead of building a tool in isolation, one has to consider how to get it operationalized, the people and teams that are going to be involved, having the right training and onboarding processes in place, etc. It requires one to be able to understand and consider system-level implications while being focused on whatever task at hand at the same time. Systems-level thinking and an engineering mindset that prioritizes iterative delivery with clear understanding of tradeoffs can go a long way in being effective in this field.

First-principles thinking: The kinds of problems you’ll face and the nature of datasets you’ll work with in cybersecurity can be extremely vast and varied. You are more likely to fail if you are looking for proverbial nails to hit with your favorite AI hammer. It is very important to keep a beginner’s mindset and approach problems from the ground up with first-principles thinking. There is a very long history of AI experts who found success in other domains, confidently claiming whatever they had done before would transfer successfully into cybersecurity, only to be humbled.