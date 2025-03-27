Home

AI Readiness: Chapter 2

 Overcoming AI barriers
For all the novelty of AI, the barriers are frustratingly familiar.
Meet the new blocks (same as the old blocks)

Over half the people we asked described each of these factors as a barrier to AI adoption in 2024:

•    IT and cloud systems that were underpowered or fragmented
•    Data privacy, security, management or alignment concerns
•    Lack of workforce skills and attitudes

But only about a third of those same people predicted these same issues will still be barriers in 2026.

Big if true. But these problems have long plagued companies. How to overcome them now?

Strengthen tech foundations … but think beyond IT

The proportion of companies with IT systems ready for AI is projected to almost double between 2024 and 2026—from 26% to 45%.

In other words, over half of respondents still expect to be less than completely ready. And even if you’ve cleared this first hurdle, keep in mind that technology investment alone won’t solve a readiness problem.

Put your money where your strategy is

AI readiness is multifactorial, so your preparations should be too. Our surveys showed these top priorities for AI investment:

Investment focus 2024
-    Enhancing internal skillsets to deploy and work with AI
-    Ensuring data readiness
-    Enhancing reliability of AI results
-    Identifying the best suite of enterprise AI tools
-    Ensuring AI processes are as good as or better than manual

Investment focus 2026
-    Deploying AI enterprise-wide
-    Expanding AI use cases
-    Ensuring AI processes are as good as or better than manual
-    Enhancing AI reliability
-    Giving more users access to AI

R-O-why?

About two-thirds of our respondents across functions and levels of readiness report that proving ROI is not a top priority by 2026. Instead, they’re focused on AI adoption and developing use cases.
 
This makes sense. Despite a shortage of required skills, AI adoption is the single most cited strategic priority for companies—and strategic goals demand action now to pilot AI and experiment with solutions.
 
In this pilot phase, ROI may be hard to quantify. But AI leaders think it’s a risk worth taking. If you fall into the trap of seeing AI as a cost center, you may find it hard to catch up to competitors who take a longer view.

