About two-thirds of our respondents across functions and levels of readiness report that proving ROI is not a top priority by 2026. Instead, they’re focused on AI adoption and developing use cases.



This makes sense. Despite a shortage of required skills, AI adoption is the single most cited strategic priority for companies—and strategic goals demand action now to pilot AI and experiment with solutions.



In this pilot phase, ROI may be hard to quantify. But AI leaders think it’s a risk worth taking. If you fall into the trap of seeing AI as a cost center, you may find it hard to catch up to competitors who take a longer view.