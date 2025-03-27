Home

AI Readiness: Chapter 3

 Improving AI readiness now
Convinced of the need for AI readiness? Identified your barriers? Wondering what to do next? Our research suggests you focus on three interconnected areas.
Data

Companies that are ready for AI have an intentional hybrid approach to their cloud and private estates. They’ve already modernized what they can and have systems in place for future updates.

Their data is cleaned, accessible and protected; whenever possible they make use of data where it is created.

Act now: Take 6 steps towards a solid data strategy.
Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Infrastructure

AI leaders often have a centralized IT function and a solid grasp of their cloud migration, modernization and data management efforts. They collaborate with the right partners to support known weak points. They’ve invested in AI-capable compute infrastructure or have the option to procure it.

Act now: Review this in-depth guide to optimizing your IT for AI.
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Team

AI skills aren’t simply technical. A willingness to adopt new technology and change existing workflows is also required. Culture and change management, as always, are key. Hiring, training and technology adoption all have parts to play in making up the skills gap.
 
AI leaders tend to have established AI councils and shared responsibility for training and upskilling among all functions of the company, rather than appointing a single individual or group with the mandate to drive change.

Act now: Check out this guide to help your people and culture thrive through change.

Preparation without prediction

No one can predict all the changes that AI will bring to business. But readiness for AI requires the same attitudes that helped companies adapt to past disruptive technologies like the internet and electrification (IBM has been around for both). Tech infrastructure is just a part of the recipe—focus on skill building and data quality along with IT, and you’ll be in the strongest position to harness the transformative power of AI.

Visit Think to explore the latest tech news, insights and education. Or book an AI discovery session with an IBM Consulting expert.

 

