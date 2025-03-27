Home
AI Readiness: Chapter 3
Companies that are ready for AI have an intentional hybrid approach to their cloud and private estates. They’ve already modernized what they can and have systems in place for future updates.
Their data is cleaned, accessible and protected; whenever possible they make use of data where it is created.
Act now: Take 6 steps towards a solid data strategy.
German bank
With hybrid cloud one can use present solutions, but also use the ones out of the cloud, which is secured. [That way] one can actually do the implementation […] quite well, because one does not have to switch everything. ”
AI leaders often have a centralized IT function and a solid grasp of their cloud migration, modernization and data management efforts. They collaborate with the right partners to support known weak points. They’ve invested in AI-capable compute infrastructure or have the option to procure it.
Act now: Review this in-depth guide to optimizing your IT for AI.
US energy utility
The IT function needs to be reliable and trustworthy and delivering things on time before we go and try to innovate [...] before you get to do that fun stuff, you got to get everything set up for it. ”
AI skills aren’t simply technical. A willingness to adopt new technology and change existing workflows is also required. Culture and change management, as always, are key. Hiring, training and technology adoption all have parts to play in making up the skills gap.
AI leaders tend to have established AI councils and shared responsibility for training and upskilling among all functions of the company, rather than appointing a single individual or group with the mandate to drive change.
Act now: Check out this guide to help your people and culture thrive through change.
German telco
AI doesn’t do anything on its own, but you need human beings with the appropriate qualifications and know-how to apply this technology in a way that makes sense. ”
No one can predict all the changes that AI will bring to business. But readiness for AI requires the same attitudes that helped companies adapt to past disruptive technologies like the internet and electrification (IBM has been around for both). Tech infrastructure is just a part of the recipe—focus on skill building and data quality along with IT, and you’ll be in the strongest position to harness the transformative power of AI.