Some AI movies require less suspension of disbelief than others. The 2013 film “Her,” depicting a man’s romantic affair with an advanced chatbot, proved prophetic.



Recent years have seen various documented cases of people forming romantic attachments to chatbots, even though they’re not nearly as advanced as Scarlett Johansson’s “Her” character.

The film raised questions about the desirability of humans forming emotional attachments to AI. Years later, researchers at MIT tackled the subject. In a 2024 study, they concluded that certain chatbot usage patterns were associated with increases in users’ confidence, but that others raised the risk of isolation.



The researchers suggested that there is value in developing approaches to AI companionship “that complement, rather than replace human connections.”3 But whether that recommendation gains traction remains to be seen.

At least one AI film has had a substantial impact on real-world technology practices. “WarGames,” released in 1983, tells the story of a teenager who nearly triggers a world war after inadvertently accessing a nuclear war simulation controlled by a supercomputer.



The film convinced then US President Ronald Reagan to set in motion efforts that resulted in the National Policy on Telecommunications and Automated Information Systems Security, or NSSD-145, a sweeping cybersecurity directive aimed at protecting sensitive government networks.

However, the film’s significance extends beyond its impact on cybersecurity policy, says IBM's Boinodiris. The movie raises philosophical questions about AI design that we, as a society, are still working on answering.



For instance, when the subject is war, what should an AI system consider “winning?” Does the winning side have fewer deaths? Should environmental destruction be factored into the decision? What about reputational harm?

“When you develop models of this nature to make a decision, all of these different kinds of domain experts—including philosophers, historians, psychologists—need to come together in order to be able to develop these models in a way that reflects our intent,” Boinodiris says.

It’s challenges like these, she says, that deserve greater attention than the humanoid robot melees so often depicted on screen. When mitigating the real unintended consequences of AI, “we’re at the beginning of this journey,” Boinodiris says. “We have a long, long way to go.”