AI hallucinations can pose a risk to your cybersecurity

Simply put, an AI hallucination is when a large language model (LLM), such as a generative AI tool, provides an answer that is incorrect. Sometimes, this means that the answer is totally fabricated, such as making up a research paper that doesn’t exist. Other times, it’s the wrong answer, such as with the Bard debacle.

Reasons for hallucination are varied, but the biggest one is that the data the model uses for training is incorrect — AI is only as accurate as the information it ingests. Input bias is also a top cause. If the data used for training contains biases, then the LLM will find patterns that are actually not there, which leads to incorrect results.

With businesses and consumers increasingly turning to AI for automation and decision-making, especially in key areas like healthcare and finance, the potential for errors poses a big risk. According to Gartner, AI hallucination compromises both decision-making and brand reputation. Additionally, AI hallucinations lead to the spreading of misinformation. Even more so, each AI hallucination leads to people not trusting AI results, which has widespread consequences, and businesses are increasingly turning to this technology.

While it’s tempting to have blind trust in AI, it’s important to use a balanced approach when using AI. By taking precautions to reduce AI hallucinations, organizations can weigh the benefits of AI with the potential complications, which include AI hallucinations.