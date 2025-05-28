One of the most significant impacts of AI in finance today is how it handles those tedious, repetitive jobs that no one really enjoys. We’re talking about things like:

No more manual matching of invoices to purchase orders. AI scans documents, extracts the data and routes it for approval. AI also accelerates reconciliations and quickly identifies and highlights discrepancies. With AI agents from watsonx Orchestrate, procurement and finance teams can easily create, modify and track suppliers’ invoices, reducing the time to close by 88%. Cash application: Companies that use AI to automate cash application processes have improved working capital by up to 15% , according to a PwC survey .

AI isn't making the decisions—it’s doing the heavy lifting, freeing finance professionals to focus on the work that truly requires human insight. Think of it as a highly efficient assistant that never sleeps. AI handles the tedious, repetitive tasks—such as matching thousands of transactions, extracting data from invoices, or flagging anomalies in real time—opening up capacity for finance teams to work on what really matters.

For example, instead of spending hours on manual journal entries, a controller can analyze variances and identify root causes behind performance gaps. Instead of reconciling bank statements line by line, a finance analyst can prepare scenario modeling to inform next quarter’s strategy. Automation tools such as IBM watsonx Orchestrate can automate up to 90% of routine tasks, but the final review, judgment and strategic interpretation still lie with the human expert.

It’s not about replacing them, but about giving them back their time through smart automation. What can be done with that time? Engaging with business partners, understanding the “why” behind the numbers and being proactive rather than reactive. That’s the kind of value AI is helping finance teams deliver.