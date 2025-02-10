Imagine a user interface for a business intelligence platform. Typically these interfaces include a dizzying array of tabs, sidebars, dropdowns, sliders and other UI elements. A new user wouldn’t know where to look to find what they need, and even an experienced user might find themselves hunting for a lesser-used feature.

Now, imagine instead of all these components, the screen features a simple text box. The user can enter a prompt such as “Generate a chart that shows the year-on-year subscription numbers over the past decade from the age 20–30 demographic in the EMEA region.” And, presto, the chart materializes.

We’re not there yet. But this future is not far off.

Over the past decade, software companies have focused on enhancing user experience (UX) by improving user interfaces (UI), simplifying workflows and reducing the number of clicks required to complete tasks. These advancements have increased productivity, boosting software adoption rates and reducing task completion times.

However, enterprise software still requires users to invest time in learning and adapting to different systems, particularly when transitioning from legacy applications. Moreover, inconsistencies in design across platforms further complicate user training and adoption.

To address these challenges, organizations often deploy extensive change management programs, but these initiatives sometimes fail to deliver the wanted benefits due to poor user acceptance of new systems. This failure often stems from inadequate training, resistance to change and the complexity of transitioning from legacy systems.

AI is going to change all of this.

Let’s explore how we expect enterprise applications to evolve across three distinct eras driven by agentic AI advancements, from incremental improvements to complete autonomy.