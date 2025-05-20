In the age of instant everything, citizen expectations for government services are higher than ever before. According to the BCG 2024 Digital Government Citizen Survey, 77% of US survey respondents said that they expect digital government services to match or exceed the private sector digital services. The same survey found that 74% of users surveyed have faced problems accessing online US government services over the past two years.

Agencies feel pressure to modernize but often struggle to deliver the seamless experiences that citizens expect. The main obstacle? Legacy systems. Since many are decades old, it can be difficult to add new tools or fix problems quickly. These outdated systems impede innovation and prevent agencies from keeping pace with evolving citizen needs.

To meet rising expectations and overcome legacy limitations, agencies need more than quick fixes; they need a strategic approach. Here, artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-driven application modernization play a key role. By rethinking how systems are built, maintained and scaled, agencies can clear a path to the cloud­—unlocking the flexibility, speed and innovation that today's digital services demand.

