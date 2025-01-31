AI decision-making: Where do businesses draw the line?

“A computer can never be held accountable, therefore a computer must never make a management decision.”

– IBM Training Manual, 1979

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is on the rise. According to the IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023, 42% of enterprises have actively deployed AI, and 40% are experimenting with the technology. Of those using or exploring AI, 59% have accelerated their investments and rollouts over the past two years. The result is an uptick in AI decision-making that leverages intelligent tools to arrive at (supposedly) accurate answers.

Rapid adoption, however, raises a question: Who’s responsible if AI makes a poor choice? Does the fault lie with IT teams? Executives? AI model builders? Device manufacturers?

In this piece, we’ll explore the evolving world of AI and reexamine the quote above in the context of current use cases: Do companies still need a human in the loop, or can AI make the call?