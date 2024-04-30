AI cybersecurity solutions detect ransomware in under 60 seconds

Worried about ransomware? If so, it’s not surprising. According to the World Economic Forum, for large cyber losses (€1 million+), the number of cases in which data is exfiltrated is increasing, doubling from 40% in 2019 to almost 80% in 2022. And more recent activity is tracking even higher.

Meanwhile, other dangers are appearing on the horizon. For example, the 2024 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index states that threat group investment is increasingly focused on generative AI attack tools.

Criminals have been using AI for some time now — for example, to assist with phishing email content creation. Also, groups have been using LLMs to help with basic scripting tasks, including file manipulation, data selection, regular expressions and multiprocessing, to potentially automate or optimize technical operations.

Like a chess match, organizations must think several moves ahead of their adversaries. One of these anticipatory moves can include cloud-based AI cybersecurity to help identify anomalies that might indicate the start of a cyberattack.

Recently, AI cybersecurity solutions have emerged that can detect anomalies like ransomware in less than 60 seconds. To help clients counter threats with earlier and more accurate detection, IBM has announced new AI-enhanced versions of the IBM FlashCore Module technology available inside the IBM Storage FlashSystem products and a new version of IBM Storage Defender software. These solutions will help security teams better detect and respond to attacks in the age of artificial intelligence.