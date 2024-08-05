Using AI to battle extreme heat

The city of Los Angeles has made big strides in reducing the risk of extreme heat using another tool that is powered by AI: the Tree Canopy Lab. Using Google aerial imagery collected from planes as well as satellite imagery of Earth, the algorithm can pinpoint all the trees in a city and measure their density.

A specialized AI system then automatically scan images, detects the presence of trees and produces a map that shows the density of tree cover or the “tree canopy.”

Typically, getting information on tree coverage is expensive and time-intensive as people manually survey cities block-by-block and often can only count trees in public spaces.

The AI-powered tree canopy tool can help city planners identify which residential blocks would benefit most from planting trees and locate sidewalks that are vulnerable to higher temperatures given low canopy coverage.

But how do you decide whether a cool roof or more trees is the best solution for a given high heat zone? Experts say there are multiple factors to consider, such as recent research that suggests that tree canopies, for instance, have the greatest positive impact in arid climates rather than humid ones.