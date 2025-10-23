Why AI is the backbone of data governance in asset-intensive industries

Across utilities and other asset-intensive industries, asset information is typically scattered across legacy IT systems, engineering drawings field devices and supplier portals. This fragmentation makes it difficult to maintain a single, consistent view of an asset’s age, condition and history.

At the same time, rising reliability expectations, tighter regulatory scrutiny and decarbonization pressures mean that companies must squeeze more performance and life out of every dollar of infrastructure. In that environment, high-quality, well-governed data is no longer a housekeeping exercise—it becomes a strategic asset.

Industry research consistently shows that better asset data governance correlates with lower maintenance costs and longer asset lifecycles, creating a material lever for competitiveness.

For example, according to McKinsey, utilities implementing advanced analytics and improved asset data practices have achieved maintenance or operating cost reductions of about 10–20% for aerial lines, underground cables and substations.

And a separate 2022 McKinsey study shows that a US utility achieved 20–25% savings in operating expenses and 40–60% savings in capital expenditure. These numbers were achieved by optimizing preventive and corrective maintenance, prioritizing high-risk assets and improving analytics-driven decision making.

The stakes are high across asset-intensive sectors that manage thousands of complex, long-lived assets across vast geographies. Inaccurate age or condition data for a critical asset—for example a refinery compressor—can delay preventive action, trigger production losses or safety incidents. It can also lead to premature replacements that inflate spare-parts inventories and capital costs. Safety, environmental, product-quality and reliability reporting also depend on consistent, auditable data across plants, mines, fields and networks.