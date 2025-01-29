AI and cloud vulnerabilities aren’t the only threats facing CISOs today

The majority of business data is now stored in the cloud, and the percentage continues to rise. Many businesses, especially smaller organizations and startups, exclusively use the cloud for data storage and other IT operations. The rise of AI, given how computationally demanding it is, is further accelerating cloud adoption.

Nonetheless, cloud computing isn’t the best option in all situations. On-premises remains the preferred choice for high-performance workloads that require extremely low latencies. In some cases, on-premises computing is also the cheaper option, and that’s unlikely to change in the near future.

Even though more companies are migrating to the cloud, that doesn’t mean they don’t keep sensitive data on-site. For instance, edge computing, which brings data processing closer to where it’s needed, has become a critical enabler in certain use cases. Examples include smart energy grids, remote monitoring of industrial assets and autonomous vehicles. These include cases where you can’t always rely on internet connectivity.

The smarter and better-funded adversaries aren’t just targeting cloud-hosted infrastructure. They’re also setting their sights on local servers and cyber-physical systems, such as industrial control systems and hardware supply chains. The fact that there’s often minimal collaboration between logistics, production and cybersecurity departments makes these risks all the more serious.

Ransomware remains one of the biggest threats targeting on-premises systems despite the small reduction in attacks over the last year. While cloud systems aren’t inherently immune from ransomware attacks, the vast majority target bare-metal hypervisors and local servers. In one recent case, the Akira ransomware group reverted to its earlier double extortion tactics, experimenting with different code frameworks to target systems running ESXi and Linux.

Botnets are another growing concern as the number of IoT devices continues to soar. Used to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks spanning thousands of devices, these botnets primarily target unsecured IoT devices, like those that monitor and operate industrial machines and critical infrastructure. One recent report discovered that DDoS attacks against critical infrastructure have increased by 55% in the last four years. These attacks don’t directly involve the exfiltration of sensitive data, but given how they can cause widespread disruption, adversaries may rely on them to draw attention away from more serious threats.