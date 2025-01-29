AI and cloud vulnerabilities aren’t the only threats facing CISOs today

6 min read
With cloud infrastructure and, more recently, artificial intelligence (AI) systems becoming prime targets for attackers, security leaders are laser-focused on defending these high-profile areas. They’re right to do so, too, as cyber criminals turn to new and emerging technologies to launch and scale ever more sophisticated attacks.
However, this heightened attention to emerging threats makes it easy to overlook traditional attack vectors, such as human-driven social engineering and vulnerabilities in physical security.
As adversaries exploit an ever-wider range of potential entry points — both new and old — security leaders must strike a balance to ensure that they’re capable of addressing all risks effectively.
Despite overwhelming hype, technology is not a panacea. It can’t replace human expertise in every domain, and AI alone can’t match the innately human qualities of intuition and creative thinking. Adversaries know this too, which is why the smarter — and much more dangerous — ones use a blend of human- and technology-powered tactics.
While major technical vulnerabilities tend to make the headlines, the reality is that the weakest link is almost always the human element. Almost all attacks involve a social engineering element, and despite the buzz around generative AI and deepfakes helping scale such attacks, it’s human-to-human interaction where the greatest risks lie.
Synthetic content is now all around us, and people are getting better at telling it apart. Whether we get to the point when that’s no longer the case is a topic for another discussion. But for now, the most dangerous and effective social engineering attacks still depend primarily on human conversations, whether by phone, email or even in person. After all, a seasoned attacker can build trust and forge sham relationships in a way that no AI nor deepfake can match.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Take state-sponsored cyber espionage, for example. Highly trained social engineers are a far cry from the typical rabble of independent cyber crime rackets operating off the dark web, who tend to rely more on scale than targeting specific enterprises and individuals. These attackers may target data systems, but when it comes to their own arsenals, their talents in manipulation and deception are by far their greatest weapons.
Technology still has a long way to go before it can come close to matching the age-old tactics of spycraft.
When facing an attacker who can pose effectively as an internal employee or any other trusted individual, someone relying solely on technology to mitigate the threat stands little chance of protecting themselves. That isn’t a technology failure. It’s a process failure, hence why the human element must always be a key factor in any cybersecurity strategy.
Of course, that’s not to say technology doesn’t have a vital role to play in bolstering your cyber defenses. It most certainly does, not least, because more and more routine threats are being automated or are carried out en-masse by attackers who are less skilled or experienced. The value of technology — especially AI-powered cybersecurity automation — exists primarily in its ability to free up time for security leaders to focus on the threats that technology alone can’t solve.
The majority of business data is now stored in the cloud, and the percentage continues to rise. Many businesses, especially smaller organizations and startups, exclusively use the cloud for data storage and other IT operations. The rise of AI, given how computationally demanding it is, is further accelerating cloud adoption.
Nonetheless, cloud computing isn’t the best option in all situations. On-premises remains the preferred choice for high-performance workloads that require extremely low latencies. In some cases, on-premises computing is also the cheaper option, and that’s unlikely to change in the near future.
Even though more companies are migrating to the cloud, that doesn’t mean they don’t keep sensitive data on-site. For instance, edge computing, which brings data processing closer to where it’s needed, has become a critical enabler in certain use cases. Examples include smart energy grids, remote monitoring of industrial assets and autonomous vehicles. These include cases where you can’t always rely on internet connectivity.
The smarter and better-funded adversaries aren’t just targeting cloud-hosted infrastructure. They’re also setting their sights on local servers and cyber-physical systems, such as industrial control systems and hardware supply chains. The fact that there’s often minimal collaboration between logistics, production and cybersecurity departments makes these risks all the more serious.
Ransomware remains one of the biggest threats targeting on-premises systems despite the small reduction in attacks over the last year. While cloud systems aren’t inherently immune from ransomware attacks, the vast majority target bare-metal hypervisors and local servers. In one recent case, the Akira ransomware group reverted to its earlier double extortion tactics, experimenting with different code frameworks to target systems running ESXi and Linux.
Botnets are another growing concern as the number of IoT devices continues to soar. Used to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks spanning thousands of devices, these botnets primarily target unsecured IoT devices, like those that monitor and operate industrial machines and critical infrastructure. One recent report discovered that DDoS attacks against critical infrastructure have increased by 55% in the last four years. These attacks don’t directly involve the exfiltration of sensitive data, but given how they can cause widespread disruption, adversaries may rely on them to draw attention away from more serious threats.
As security leaders focus on locking down their cloud-hosted assets, they cannot afford to lose sight of the risks facing their physical infrastructure. Sometimes, the easiest way into the cloud is from within.
Even thin clients and dumb terminals — both widely used in high-security environments like healthcare and finance — can potentially give attackers a foothold in wider systems, including cloud infrastructure and remote data centers. Edward Snowden proved that while working at the National Security Agency when he exfiltrated 20,000 government documents stored on the servers in NSA’s headquarters 5,000 miles away. He did so without using any advanced technology. While that happened way back in 2013, and the NSA has long since updated its physical security protocols, the risk is just as relevant today as it was then.
While most thin clients are now protected by multiple layers of security, including encryption and multifactor authentication, these solutions alone can’t fully protect against physical compromise. If an attacker gains access to a terminal — perhaps by way of social engineering — they may be able to compromise it using unauthorized peripherals or by directly manipulating the device’s firmware. This could give them access to the wider network, potentially allowing for the injection of customized malware that goes undetected by regular security scans.
IoT devices are another leading reason behind the expansion of attack surfaces. They often lack adequate security, also giving attackers a potential entry point into the broader computing infrastructures they’re connected to. The fact that these connected technologies are being rolled out en masse in areas like smart cities, critical infrastructure and transportation networks, greatly magnifies such vulnerabilities.
Ultimately, if an attacker is able to get past your physical safeguards, then these connected systems present far easier pathways to an organization’s so-called “crown jewels” than trying to break through multi-layered cloud defenses.
In other cases, data hosted in the cloud might not be the attacker’s end goal. Many companies, such as those subject to stringent data residency regulations or that require high performance for real-time applications, still store their data on on-premises servers.
Some of these systems are air-gapped, meaning they’re entirely disconnected from any other networks, including the Internet itself. While more secure than any cloud-hosted server, at least in theory, their security can’t be taken for granted. For instance, anyone with physical access to the servers may be able to compromise them, either maliciously or accidentally.
Physical security, such as CCTV and biometric security checkpoints, is as important as ever in such cases. But it’s not just about protecting against intentional physical tampering. Indirect attacks orchestrated by highly skilled social engineers can also dupe unsuspecting employees into taking a desired action — such as lending them a biometric security access card.
These are not the sort of adversaries that usually work by email or use AI to scale their attacks – they’re far likelier to deceive someone in person, a tactic as old as humanity itself. In fact, the attacker could be anyone, such as a disgruntled former employee, a hacker operating in the interests of a rival company or even a rogue state.
Technology alone can’t protect an organization from the myriad threats out there, and neither can humans keep up with ever-expanding system logs and security information feeds if they’re relying solely on manual processes.
The reality is that you need both, starting with people and using technology to broaden their capabilities. A layered security strategy should typically start with locking down physical access to any data-bearing system or system that is connected to another.
The next layer of defense is the human one. This revolves heavily around security awareness training. But the reality is that many programs are ineffective, either because they lack practical application, are overly reliant on generic content or focus too much on technical factors that are beyond the target audience’s understanding.
Phishing simulations are often similarly limited in their scope, focusing on common lures like trending news topics, a sense of urgency or even outright threats. However, more sophisticated attackers tend to use subtler ways to elicit a response. This could be something as simple as sending messages about a routine policy update regarding company dress code or remote work guidelines. These topics might seem trivial, but they can pique interest, especially when they concern changes to daily routines and work-life balance. Attackers could then use this to dupe unsuspecting victims into divulging sensitive information via a sham survey.
Like any other security measure, physical systems and awareness training will only ever be effective if they’re tested regularly. That’s where physical red teaming comes in. Whereas red teaming in the context of IT focuses on technical measures like penetration testing, physical red teaming is all about having teams try to gain entry to restricted areas and systems. To do so, they might use a blend of simulated social engineering attacks and technology to hack into physical security systems. By attempting to bypass physical security barriers or impersonate staff, red teams can reveal gaps that might otherwise go unnoticed. That’s what makes them a valuable part of any comprehensive information security program.