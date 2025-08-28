The double-edged sword: Agentic AI platforms and the ‘land grab’ dilemma

I recently spoke with Francesco Brenna, VP, Senior Partner and Global Leader of AI Integration Services, to discuss how agentic AI presents a massive opportunity for businesses. But with that power comes potential challenges as technology vendors are aggressively positioning their platforms as the central hub for enterprise AI agents.
Brenna shares his insights as an expert in the field of data and AI-driven innovation and key takeaways from the businesses he’s helped leverage generative and agentic AI.
Teaganne Finn: You work with many different clients, and you’ve previously said enterprise leaders are now facing a double-edged sword as they learn to balance powerful new tools with the risk of fragmentation and lock-in. Can you begin by explaining what this means in practice?
Francesco Brenna: The opportunity with agents is at the same time a potential challenge, right? Because obviously we're all saying that agents are going to transform all of our business processes, meaning that a lot of the business processes we have today are going to be replaced by a series of agents that are all going to be working together to get that work done.
Which means that the number of agents we're going to see emerging in enterprise is potentially significant. And that's the reason why we believe you need a platform to be able to actually orchestrate in an effective and safe way those agents end to end to avoid really a potential trap, a potential challenge, which is living with a fragmented, if you will, collection of agents across your IT landscape, which are going to be very, very difficult to manage, to maintain, and to control.
TF: A part of creating this agentic AI hub is creating the right architecture. How do you help navigate with clients, creating that architecture in a world with so many options?
FB: First, always know how clients are leveraging the strategic investment they’ve already done. If you think about it every client has made some strategic choices about their data and AI landscape, the data and AI platform. Whether this is your watsonX platform, your Microsoft or your AWS or Google, this is kind of the starting point.
And then starting from there, we really help clients by looking at their use cases, their business processes, and the landscape to really come up with the right architecture for their platform, the right operating model, and basically the best way to build those agents on top of their platforms.
TF: When you’re engaging with a client what is the typical timeline? I’m sure it varies, but do you have an outline you follow with clients in the initiating stages to keep clients on task?
FB: I think in terms of timeline, what's really important for clients is really to get to value as quickly as possible. We have all gone through a series of pilots and POCs and experimentation over last two years, particularly when genAI came out.
I think we really need to make sure that we pick the right use case which will allow us to be live with something which delivers value even if that value is kind of an MVP, as quickly as possible. So we'll look at timelines between eight to 12 weeks to actually be live with something which can deliver ready business value to the client.
TF: Given this “land grab” dilemma what best practices would you tell perspective clients as they start to engage with agentic AI platforms?
FB: I think a client can’t embark on a kind of multi-year journey for modernizing all their data stacks and wait until that is completed to actually get some use cases in production or get some real value delivered. The best approach is really to take a vertical kind of approach where you look at:
What is the use case you need to deliver?
What's the process you want to transform with your agents? And then think about the process end-to-end in terms of what is the user experience, the process orchestration and the context (i.e. data) that you need
How are you going to need to transform their user experience for that particular use case? What does the orchestration look like?
While you do that you can start modernizing your process layer and your data layer, but at the same time, you're really focused on delivering the value. And if you do that, clients will see the value. They will see how you can iteratively start to transform their business processes and their underlying data state. And I believe that will really kind of empower the clients to see the value, to see the results and move on with their journey.
I recently published a paper co-written by myself and Rabeela Janorious, Distinguished Engineer and Global CTO for IBM Consulting AI Integration Services, exploring this topic in detail and sharing the strategic capabilities necessary to turn a growing fleet of siloed agents into a cohesive, intelligent digital workforce.
