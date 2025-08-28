The double-edged sword: Agentic AI platforms and the ‘land grab’ dilemma

TF: A part of creating this agentic AI hub is creating the right architecture. How do you help navigate with clients, creating that architecture in a world with so many options?

FB: First, always know how clients are leveraging the strategic investment they’ve already done. If you think about it every client has made some strategic choices about their data and AI landscape, the data and AI platform. Whether this is your watsonX platform, your Microsoft or your AWS or Google, this is kind of the starting point.

And then starting from there, we really help clients by looking at their use cases, their business processes, and the landscape to really come up with the right architecture for their platform, the right operating model, and basically the best way to build those agents on top of their platforms.

TF: When you’re engaging with a client what is the typical timeline? I’m sure it varies, but do you have an outline you follow with clients in the initiating stages to keep clients on task?

FB: I think in terms of timeline, what's really important for clients is really to get to value as quickly as possible. We have all gone through a series of pilots and POCs and experimentation over last two years, particularly when genAI came out.

I think we really need to make sure that we pick the right use case which will allow us to be live with something which delivers value even if that value is kind of an MVP, as quickly as possible. So we'll look at timelines between eight to 12 weeks to actually be live with something which can deliver ready business value to the client.