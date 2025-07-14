We’re at a turning point in how sales teams operate, not because the fundamentals have changed, but because the tools to facilitate the process are evolving. At its core, great selling is still about building trust, understanding needs and showing up with the right message at the right time. What’s changed is that agentic AI can now support that human connection with precision.



Agentic AI isn’t just another tech trend; it’s a shift in how we empower sellers to do what they do best—with less effort, more focus, and better outcomes. The teams that lean in now won’t just keep up—they’ll set the pace and see real business value.



This kind of intelligent coordination isn’t a distant vision—it’s happening now. And we’re proud to be leading the innovation that’s making it possible.

At the forefront of agentic AI, we’re building solutions that empower sales teams to move faster, connect more intentionally, and operate with greater precision. All these benefits are possible, without sacrificing the human touch that drives real results.



If you're ready to see how this system can work for your team, we’ve made it easy to take the next step.



IBM watsonx® Sales Agents on watsonx Orchestrate®, a no-code solution that integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and systems—bring the power of agentic AI into one intuitive interface. Designed specifically for sales teams, it helps you get more done with less friction, more focus, and smarter execution.



As a leader in this space, we’re committed to helping sales organizations unlock their full potential. To learn more visit IBM watsonx Sales Agents web page or sign up for a free trial.