Finally, after decades of AI hype and glorified autocomplete, we’re seeing something different. Agentic AI isn’t just another chatbot with a confidence problem—it’s actively doing the work.

I’ve spent the past two years watching enterprises stumble through AI adoption in my role as Senior Partner for hybrid cloud at IBM Consulting® and here’s what’s become clear: the organizations getting real value aren’t treating AI like a fancy calculator. They’re treating it like a team member—one that doesn’t need coffee breaks when we take some.

For years, we’ve been conditioned to think of AI as the eager intern—helpful, but constantly needing supervision. That mental model is breaking down fast. The agentic AI systems that I’m seeing don’t just assist—they act. They don’t suggest—they get it done. They don’t wait for instructions—they own outcomes.

This shift is creating something genuinely new: hybrid teams where humans and AI agents divide and conquer the work based on strengths. AI handles the tedious, repetitive, data-heavy tasks that make humans question their life choices. Humans focus on creative, strategic, relationship-driven work that AI still can’t touch.

It’s not revolutionary. It’s happening now.