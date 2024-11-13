Adversarial advantage: Using nation-state threat analysis to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) identifies four prolific nation-state actors: The Chinese government, the Russian government, the North Korean government and the Iranian government. Each of these actors uses various methods to compromise security and gain access to victim networks.

According to CISA’s associate director for threat hunting, Jermaine Roebuck: “These include phishing, use of stolen credentials and exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities and/or security misconfigurations. They conduct extensive pre-compromise reconnaissance to learn about network architecture and identify vulnerabilities. With this information, these state-sponsored actors exploit vulnerabilities in edge-facing devices and take advantage of system misconfigurations to gain initial access. They often use publicly available exploit code for known vulnerabilities but are also adept at discovering and exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities. Once they gain access to victim networks, advanced actors use living-off-the-land (LOTL) techniques to avoid detection.”

By understanding the techniques and tactics used by threat actors, organizations are better prepared to allocate limited security resources where they will be the most effective. “Knowing these tactics allows defenders to apply specific security concepts and classes of technologies to mitigate adversarial actors and focus on clearly-defined data properties and value to detect their techniques,” says Roebuck.

In other words, the more enterprises and agencies learn about nation-state attack methods, the better.