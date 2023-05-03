Entity-level financial closing is a tedious, high-stress and complex task. Enterprises are often composed of more than one shared service location or ERP system and face differing accounting regulations that create closing challenges. SAP Advanced Financial Closing enables greater visibility for the finance management team to proactively track the financial progress of the company to enable a complete, accurate and timely close process.

SAP Advanced Financial Closing is deployed in the cloud and available in the software as a service (SaaS) model to be accessed from any web browser. AFC provides a closing template that helps financial teams document their tasks and procedures in a sequential timeline. SAP’s template includes best practice key closing tasks in addition to dependencies for the latest SAP S/4HANA release.

Companies use this template as a baseline and add and remove line items to create their company-specific closing checklist. After it's finalized, the template stands as an enterprise-wide view of the closing process and includes the standard operating procedures, the responsible parties, approval requirements and timing.

When a company decides that it is time to start the closing process, whether it be month-end or year-end, the template generates a task list for each responsible party involved. Teams are not responsible for manually adjusting the task lists each month as it is automatically done by AFC. To auto adjust, the individual task lists use the relative key date and organizational hierarchy information to define specific parameters for each task.

The manage closing task lists application is a flexible tool that allows multiple task list models to be assigned to the same folder level. This application gives the user the option to create a task list model for every major process that is subject to a financial close such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, record-to-report and others.

SAP Advanced Financial Closing accelerates the period-end close process through four strategies:

The losing template creates standardization to be reused at the end of each month. The automations and scheduling to start in multiple ERP systems of a handful of closing steps, without manual interaction. The workflow notifications keep all team members up to date. The closing schedule and status is visible to everyone, regardless of location.

All four of these strategies, together with S/4HANA and SAP Central Finance, help modernize the month-end close process. Figure 3 shows how continuous accounting can expedite the traditional month-end close process by engaging intercompany, currency and consolidation processes earlier in the month.