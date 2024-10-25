Addressing growing concerns about cybersecurity in manufacturing

According to the 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, data breaches cost industrial organizations 13% more than the USD 4.88 million global average. Furthermore, the sector experienced the costliest increase of any industry, rising by an average of USD 830,000 per breach over last year. This cost spike could reflect the reality that manufacturers are highly sensitive to operational downtime. For example, the average car maker loses USD 22,000 per minute when the production line stops.

Unfortunately, the pain doesn’t end there. The time to identify and contain a data breach at industrial organizations was above the median industry, at 199 days to identify and 73 days to contain. These alarming trends underscore the vulnerability of the sector and the financial toll cyberattacks can take on manufacturers.

One of the most prevalent forms of cyberattacks in the manufacturing industry is ransomware. Ransomware attacks on industrial control systems doubled in 2022 alone. When manufacturing operations are disrupted, the financial and reputational damage can be severe. Supply chains can be thrown into chaos, leading to production delays and lost revenue.

Another major concern is intellectual property theft. Cyber criminals, including nation-state threat actors, often target proprietary designs and trade secrets to gain economic or strategic advantages. This type of cyber espionage can be difficult to detect, as attackers may infiltrate networks and exfiltrate data over long periods without being noticed.

Supply chain attacks are also a major concern. In these attacks, cyber criminals target vulnerable third-party suppliers or partners to gain access to a manufacturer’s systems. Since manufacturers often rely on a complex web of suppliers, a breach at one supplier can have a cascading effect across the entire production line. This interconnectedness makes the industry particularly susceptible to large-scale attacks.

The increasing interconnectedness of manufacturing systems due to digitalization has greatly expanded the attack surface. IoT devices and connected systems allow for real-time monitoring and control, but they also introduce vulnerabilities if not properly secured. This blurring of the lines between IT and OT makes it easier for attackers to infiltrate systems and cause widespread disruption.