Accelerating Digital Finance for Women in the Next Era of FinTech

We have seen the meteoric rise of FinTech within the financial services ecosystem not only strike gold with investors but also with consumers looking for innovative digital solutions to better manage their financial well-being. As the financial services industry embraces this new era, fintechs are in the driver’s seat—helping create a roadmap that can provide greater financial inclusion and literacy at scale for communities across the globe.

We believe this next era of FinTech is at the helm of addressing barriers to globally help usher in deeper economic independence for women, especially those who are entrepreneurs. Now is the time for fintechs to help make this possible by delivering access to hyper-personalized tools that can help women assess financial risks and take control of their financial futures. However, it is important for fintechs to remember that these activities require them to collect, store and manage their customers’ most confidential data. To help retain customer trust, fintechs should look to technologies that can help them keep data protected.

What is Finmarie?

Finmarie (link resides outside of IBM), a female-founded fintech providing financial advisory services, saw opportunities for the financial services landscape to help unlock its potential in the number of female clients it serves and the diversity and quality of the financial services offered to them. Founded in Germany in 2018, the fintech quickly scaled its business from personal financial coaching to developing a consumer finance app that allows women to take control of their finances—from setting up pensions to selecting the right asset classes for their investment strategies.

For Finmarie, data protection and customer trust are at the heart of their business. As they help women across Europe take control of their financial futures and manage their financial well-being, it is imperative for the company to keep clients’ highly sensitive and confidential data protected. Finmarie is striving to do this by leveraging confidential computing capabilities from IBM to help protect data.

IBM + Finmarie

As part of IBM’s Hyper Protect Accelerator Program (which includes a portfolio of 100 startups from 23 countries, with 49% of startups having at least one female founder), Finmarie utilizes IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services. Hyper Protect Services features Keep Your Own Key encryption capabilities to help them keep data secured and in compliance with their regulatory requirements.

Finmarie recognizes that wealth accumulation for women requires re-engineering access to financial products and services to expand financial inclusion and literacy. As they continue the mission to empower women to achieve both their personal and professional financial goals, Finmarie has pledged to put data trust and privacy at the heart of their operations as they work with IBM to leverage innovative security capabilities.