A Travel & Transportation conversation: flying through the storm

The other side is that office space has become less and less important while integrated tools have become more important. Tools like IBM Maximo have become more important because people are not at the office pulling out a paper printout of what has been going on. People are in different counties all over the country and they need their own access to information, the latest and greatest information. And Maximo is a great single version of the truth.

Q. What technology have they used to overcome the challenge? You said Maximo is a great single version of the truth and it sounds like your clients are using more of the suite than they were before, is that right?

I’ll put it into the 50/50 bucket: during the first 50% of the pandemic organizations were hunkered down making sure they were using what they had. Now, during the second half, they have options to move forward. They’re not jumping into the water yet, but they’re toeing the water and looking to see, maybe I can do things better because I don’t need everybody in the office because they can look at the same dashboard that I have on my screen.

They realize they can adapt some of the health and predictive technologies that they didn’t use before and provide the same information to one screen, back to that single version of the truth we were talking about earlier.

Q. What’s next for your clients from a technology or business perspective? Can you say some more about both technology and how you think these travel and transportation businesses are going to grow as the economy opens up?

Customers that I’ve talked are saying (on the technology side), I don’t need all these applications on premises unless I’m a bank or financial services company and, even then, I can trust a secure cloud or a hybrid cloud.

I see them doing more without the brick-and-mortar data centers. Ten years ago, we saw a shift where companies began moving away from data centers. That was after the Y2K issue, when they realized the world wasn’t going to melt down. They wondered why they needed to have that much of an investment in a 100,000 square foot warehouse holding nothing but servers that needed to be maintained and replaced every two or three years — that just becomes a feeding frenzy for an IT organization

The business side of companies — the C-suite — are now saying, I think we can get more nimble. If you think of the recession in 2008, the eventual leapfrog out of it was the ability to expand rapidly through somebody else’s infrastructure. I think we’re going to see that again. Companies, in essence, just turn a switch and pay a little more to get more bits and bytes. With a cloud or hybrid-cloud model they can expand and retract when needed. There are difficulties with this, too, of course — I’m not saying it’s that easy. But it’s a lot easier than trying to get rid of a 100,000 square foot data center.

This is just my humble opinion here, but there are companies that are hungry. And they are looking for that market share, and that market share is coming slowly now. Leisure is going to be the first wave that returns to the travel, transportation and hospitality businesses.