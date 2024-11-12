6 principles of operational technology cybersecurity released by joint NSA initiative

OT security has become a chief concern over recent years as attacks on critical infrastructure organizations have continued to rise. The use of targeted malware, exploitation of supply chain vulnerabilities and reliance on third-party vendors with remote access to maintenance systems have expanded the digital attack surface of operating facilities and plants, making it more accessible to attacks when looking to compromise OT environments.

The potential consequence of OT security breaches is severe, not only causing disruptions to services but also posing a serious public safety threat when compromising energy grids and water supplies or causing irreparable environmental damage.

Recognizing the dangers inherent to OT, the NSA teamed up with multiple international security agencies to create six foundational principles that should be applied to better protect OT environments and the data they store.