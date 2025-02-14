6 factors driving the rise of industry clouds

Industry cloud platforms (ICPs) combine public cloud services—software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). These services are combined to deliver solutions that are designed to meet the specific business and technology needs of each industry without the need for separate infrastructure or maintenance.

These platforms provide both general cloud computing capabilities and niche features that are critical to industry-specific business operations, all in one cohesive system. Security measures are integrated at every platform layer to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry-specific regulations and standards.

Several factors are driving this shift toward industry clouds, including the need for strict compliance in regulated industries. Other factors include the desire for prebuilt capabilities that accelerate time-to-value and a broader push to harness the scalability, agility and cost-efficiency of cloud solutions.

“Industry cloud is designed specifically for a particular industry, offering tailored solutions that address data models, compliance, security, performance and other unique industry-specific requirements,” says Krishna Ratakonda, IBM Fellow & CTO, IBM Industry Cloud.

In a Gartner survey, close to 39% of respondents said that they had started the adoption of industry cloud platforms, with another 14% in pilots. Gartner expects that by 2027, more than 70% of enterprises will use industry clouds to accelerate their business initiatives, up from less than 15% in 2023.1

Along with increasing demand for customized solutions, advanced security measures, edge computing and IoT integration are also fueling the adoption of these platforms.2