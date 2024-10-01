5 tips for establishing a successful innovation team

As organizations look to embrace emerging technologies such as generative AI, it is increasingly critical to establish teams that have the core purpose of leveraging new technology to generate value. Innovation teams drive the development of new ideas, products, and processes, fostering growth and competitive advantage. By focusing on creative problem-solving and future trends, these teams help companies stay relevant and adapt to changing market conditions. However, upwards of 95% of corporate innovation fails. So, how can we set innovation teams up to succeed?

Innovation teams are unique within an enterprise because they must achieve multiple distinct goals, including research and development, education and project delivery. They require flexibility to test new things, while being able to deliver impact in a mature way. Three foundational elements can help set innovation teams up for success—a unique team structure, partnership with the business, and innovation-specific processes—using the IBM Garage™ methodology for innovation as a blueprint.