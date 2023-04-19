5 Takeaways from the Early Days of IBM Partner Plus

The role of partnership is more important today than ever in bringing client solutions to market faster, which is why we have accelerated the expansion of our ecosystem and taken major steps to make it easier for partners to work with IBM. Chief among these steps was the launch of IBM Partner Plus in January. IBM Partner Plus is the catalyst for our accelerated investment and growth in the IBM Ecosystem for 2023 and beyond. The program reimagines how we engage with partners by providing more access, enhanced support and benefits, and competitive incentives whether they build, sell or service IBM technologies, across software and infrastructure, this was created for our partners, with our partners.

No matter a partner’s size or location, they will all experience an integrated and transparent program designed to give partners more control of their growth through deepening their technical expertise, accelerating time to market and winning with clients. For example, we are now giving our partners more expertise through skilling, providing the same training and sales enablement that IBMers have access to, at no cost to them. Gaining expertise or building solutions is core to the new program, helping partners unlock specialized benefits and demand generation programs that offer up to a threefold increase in total investment from IBM.