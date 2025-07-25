In a recent workshop with a global electronics manufacturer, we asked a simple question: What’s the most frustrating workflow that depends on institutional knowledge, scattered documents and hours of back-and-forth discussions? The answer came back immediately: Root cause investigations.

This team already experimented with generative AI (gen AI). They launched a chatbot trained on manuals and procedures, but it didn’t deliver the breakthrough they hoped for. It couldn’t propose containment steps. It didn’t draw insights from calibration logs. It wasn’t grounded in the complexity of real-world operations.

This situation isn’t unusual. Across the industry, manufacturers are enthusiastic about gen AI, but they often get stuck in pilot purgatory. Agentic AI offers a path forward, but scaling gen AI means shifting from experiments to a true organizational capability.

What separates those who scale from those who stall isn’t model performance. It’s infrastructure, trust and domain fluency.

