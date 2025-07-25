In a recent workshop with a global electronics manufacturer, we asked a simple question: What’s the most frustrating workflow that depends on institutional knowledge, scattered documents and hours of back-and-forth discussions? The answer came back immediately: Root cause investigations.
This team already experimented with generative AI (gen AI). They launched a chatbot trained on manuals and procedures, but it didn’t deliver the breakthrough they hoped for. It couldn’t propose containment steps. It didn’t draw insights from calibration logs. It wasn’t grounded in the complexity of real-world operations.
This situation isn’t unusual. Across the industry, manufacturers are enthusiastic about gen AI, but they often get stuck in pilot purgatory. Agentic AI offers a path forward, but scaling gen AI means shifting from experiments to a true organizational capability.
What separates those who scale from those who stall isn’t model performance. It’s infrastructure, trust and domain fluency.
Pilot fatigue in manufacturing doesn’t come from a lack of ambition; it comes from design that doesn’t scale. The most common pitfalls include:
• Generic models not trained in the language of manufacturing (SPC, IPC, lot holds)
• Siloed builds that bypass core systems like MES, QMS or digital logbooks
• Black-box outputs that lack traceability or confidence scores
• Proofs of concept that can’t be reused due to missing architecture or governance
These pitfalls often result in demos that struggle to earn adoption from frontline teams and can’t pass regulatory review.
Unlike traditional gen AI, which responds to prompts or questions, agentic AI initiates and completes multistep tasks.
Picture a quality engineer uploading a deviation report. An agentic system pulls related past deviations, links to affected components, checks calibration logs, proposes a containment action, and routes it to the right process owner. Then, the engineer just reviews, adjusts and submits, which shaves hours or days off the workflow.
These scenarios aren’t hypothetical. At IBM, we’re actively codeveloping agentic workflows like these with manufacturers across regulated and discrete industries.
To move beyond pilot projects and unlock real value from gen AI, organizations should follow these five strategic steps.
The best use cases aren’t flashy; they’re embedded in daily complexity. Prioritize gen AI where it removes bottlenecks:
• Summarizing deviation patterns across product lines
• Recommending rework steps based on historical containment
• Prefilling logbook entries by using prior batch history
These high-impact use cases are grounded, auditable and testable.
Scaling AI isn’t just about expanding the number of use cases. It requires maturing beyond the one-off pilot phase and investing in a common foundation that supports reuse, governance and integration across teams and sites. Without this, many pilots remain isolated experiments that can’t scale beyond their original scope. A solid foundation should include:
• Prompt orchestration and chaining
• Role-based access and versioning
• Integration with source systems (such as MES, QMS and PLM)
• Vector databases that enable grounding in proprietary domain knowledge
• Audit trails, logging and governance layers for oversight
Products such as IBM watsonx® provide a composable architecture to support this kind of scalable foundation. For organizations looking to move from experimentation to operational deployment, this shared infrastructure becomes the backbone for consistency, performance and trust.
Large language models (LLMs) aren’t manufacturing experts. To become useful, they must be grounded in the language and data of the plant floor.
That means ingesting:
• Historical deviation records
• Manufacturing process instructions (MPIs)
• Digital calibration and inspection protocols
• Quality procedures linked to specific product variants
Techniques such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) allow models to dynamically pull from internal data sources without retraining. This approach is critical for regulated and fast-changing environments.
If they can’t explain how it reached its conclusions, no operator or engineer is going to adopt AI. In one of our recent client pilots, we found that adding a simple “View source” button increased engineer acceptance by 60%. It is all about visibility.
To build trust, AI systems should:
• Show their sources
• Offer confidence scores
• Explain their reasoning chains
• Enable human-in-the-loop corrections
Transparency is essential, especially in regulated industries.
Success doesn’t come from technology alone. It comes from organizing around it. Leading manufacturers are forming cross-functional gen AI squads, bringing together:
• Process and quality engineers
• Data architects and modelers
• Compliance and validation owners
• Change leaders and training partners
These teams create the playbook for adoption, maintenance and scale.
Here’s how many organizations are progressing from experimentation to impact:
• Phase 1: Platform and pilots. Launch 1–2 grounded use cases on a shared foundation with robust controls.
• Phase 2: Domain embedding. Integrate internal documentation and structured plant data into the system by using RAG or embedding pipelines.
• Phase 3: Agentic workflows. Build task-oriented agents that operate across systems, triggered by events like deviations or calibration reports.
In each phase, adoption, efficiency gains and business outcomes should be measured. Organizations must treat AI like any other critical capability—one that needs structure, governance and ownership.
In manufacturing, gen AI is not about building a better chatbot. It’s about building fluency across complex operations, from inspection to deviation to documentation.
Agentic AI adds a layer of initiative. It doesn’t just answer. It acts.
